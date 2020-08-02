Interfaith Dialogue kicks off campaign against spread of COVID-19 in 10 states

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), made up of renowned Christians and Muslims religious leaders in the country, has embarked on an aggressive campaign to stop the community transmission of the deathly COVID- 19 in 10 states of the federation.

Leader of the team, Rev. Dr. Zaka Ahuche Peter, in the company of Sheikh Yu-suf Abdulazeez, disclosed this is Jos while donating sanitary packs, buckets, hand wash, hand sanitizers, face masks in Jos South and Jos North local government areas of Plateau State.

He noted that IDFP will partner with relevant government agencies such as the NCDC, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, state Committees on COVID-19 and Ministry of Information, who are responsible for managing the current pandemic in the country, through information sharing, capacity building and result collation.

“The case of coronavirus is no longer news all over the world. It has grounded almost all activities and all sectors in all continents of the world. The socio-economic and religious implications of this pandemic on both human and nature can never be over emphasized,” he said.

He noted that IDFP has selected 10 states, including Plateau, Kaduna, Borno, Niger, FCT, Lagos, Oyo, Ebonyi, Imo and Kano, to carry out the aggressive campaign to halt community transmission of COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...