Interfaith Dialogue kicks off campaign against spread of COVID-19 in Plateau, 9 other states

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), made up of renowned Christians and Muslims religious leaders in the country, has embarked on an aggressive campaign to stop the community transmission of the deathly COVID-19 in 10 states of the federation.

Leader of the team, Rev. Dr. Zaka Ahuche Peter, in the company of Sheikh Yusuf Abdulazeez, disclosed this is Jos while donating sanitary packs, buckets, hand wash, hand sanitizers, face masks in Jos South and Jos North local government areas of Plateau State.

He noted that IDFP will partner with relevant government agencies such as the NCDC, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, state Committees on COVID-19 and Ministry of Information, who are responsible for managing the current pandemic in the country, through information sharing, capacity building and result collation.

“The case of coronavirus is no longer news all over the world. It has grounded almost all activities and all sectors in all continents of the world. The socio-economic and religious implications of this pandemic on both human and nature can never be over emphasized,” he said.

Rev. Peter said the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) is an important platform of Nigeria’s interreligious community who have the capacity to reach religious leaders and actors throughout the country, including those denying the existence of COVID-19 and mobilize them to take responsibility and act to stop the spread of the virus.

“This is a one-month sensitization campaign on curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria by supporting the government through the instrumentality of religious/traditional leaders.

“This will be achieved by producing educational and sensitization video and audio campaigns to raise awareness on COVID-19 including the use of Biblical/Quranic teachings on managing pandemics among religious leaders and disadvantaged communities,” he said.

He noted that IDFP has selected 10 states, including Plateau, Kaduna, Borno, Niger, FCT, Lagos, Oyo, Ebonyi, Imo and Kano, to carry out the aggressive campaign to halt community transmission of COVID-19.

He explained that owing to the complex nature of Nigeria with a large population, majority of whom are ignorant of this pandemic, due to several factors, including socio-cultural and religious biases; lack of adequate information in their local dialects and access to correct information on the pandemic.

Rev. Peter said other factors that are increasing the risks for Nigeria include citizens’ refusal to adhere to instructions and lack of basic medical supplies.