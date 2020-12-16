Interim administrator: We’re set to redeem NDDC’s image

The new Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Efiong Akwa, yesterday said that the commission would redeem its image and foster more collaboration with state governments in the Niger Delta region.

He made the declaration at the fourth meeting of the National Council on Niger Delta in Port Harcourt, River State. Akwa said the NDDC would do its best to strengthen the relationship between the Commission and the state governments of the Niger Delta, to make them partners and not competitors.

The new NDDC boss underlined the need for collaboration with critical stakeholders to drive the process of development in the region.

He said: “The Niger Delta development is ready, we have come up with a theme: ‘Redeeming the image of NDDC that will drive the commission.

Gone are the days when you hear of supply of desks and chairs, we will engage the governors, the royal fathers and other stakeholders of the region, so that we harmonise the needs assessment and set our priorities right and also get them tackled. There should not be any competition, we will work together as a team and the tax payer’s money would not be wasted.

“We are lucky that we have an uncommon minister that is ready and passionate for development. Luckily for us, we have President Muhammadu Buhari that has a deep-seated love for the people of Niger Delta region. It was for this reason that despite the political opposition that we have, President Buhari is still committed to the development of the Niger Delta region.

“Whatever we are going to do will be a product of structured planning that will put all the energies of the Niger Delta states together. The Niger Delta states will be integrated such that in the next few years, Niger Delta region will be a force to reckon with. It will be a region that investors would run to.

“I want to plead that the peace that is currently reigning in the Niger Delta should be maintained because there is no meaningful development that can take place without peace.

We have the best behaved youths with what we see around. We have a good level of corporation from our royal fathers as they also give the youth a good sense of direction, hence with all these efforts, the Niger Delta region is poised for the best,” Akwa said.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, said Port Harcourt was the investment hub in Nigeria, stating that the theme of the meeting; “Achieving uncommon development in the Niger Delta Region: Road mark and strategy,” was inspiring and instructive.

We need the political will and commitment to drive the development plans for the Niger Delta region, she said. Meanwhile, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, was yesterday asked to declare the appointment of Effiong Okon Akwa, as the new Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as illegal. In a suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/609/2020, the Plaintiff, Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria contends that Akwa’s appointment violates Sections 2, 3, 4, and 12 of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act Cap N86 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

