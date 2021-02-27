News Top Stories

Interim forfeiture order: Uzodinma misleading court, Imo people, says Okorocha

•… accuses gov of doctoring Whitepaper

Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has described the interim forfeiture order on his properties issued on Wednesday by an Owerri High Court as misleading, deceptive and a proof of state conspiracy against his family. The former governor, who is presently the serving Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, also accused the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his handlers of doctoring the government’s White Paper to suit their clandestine agenda, alleging it was the reason the document has not been made public. Speaking through Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, his Special Adviser on Media, Okorocha maintained that what was happening between him and his successor is ‘a clear case of vendetta, envy, hatred and conspiracy by the state government against Okorocha and his family.’

A statement signed by Onwuemeodo reads in part: “A day after the Royal Palm Hotel incident, the governor, Chief Uzodinma, met with President Muhammadu Buhari. After the meeting he told the State House Correspondents that Okorocha distorted the Owerri Master plan with the Royal Spring Palm Hotel. “He also talked about the mystery Whitepaper as the tool upon which they had relied to invade and loot Okorocha’s properties.

for an Interim Order of forfeiture last Wednesday, they never talked about the distortion of the Owerri Master plan again. They talked about illegally acquired properties. This is why the order is an afterthought, belated and deceitful. “And with this court order after they had invaded, looted and destroyed the properties in question leveraging on the Whitepaper, it only showed that they had acted arbitrarily and unlawfully right from the outset.” Onwuemeodo insisted that Uzodinma’s handlers obtained the Order of Interim forfeiture by deceit because they did not let the judge know that there has been an existing and valid High Court Judgement on the properties in question. The statement reads: “In Suit No: HOW/947/2019, Hon. Justice T.N. Nzeukwu delivered judgement on these properties on Monday, September 7, 2020. We are not talking about Interim Order, but Judgement. And after looking at the facts on ground, restrained the state government and its agents in respect to these properties.

“Nigerians should also recall that long before now, following baskets of petitions written by the State Government to EFCC and ICPC against Okorocha, over these properties, on July 25, 2019, the EFCC got an Interim Order of forfeiture from a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt in Suit No: FHC/ PH/MISC/93/2019 and also sealed these properties. “The Federal Government was the applicant, with Okorocha and others as the Respondents. After thorough investigation and after detaching the facts from falsehood, on Friday, September 13, 2019, His Lordship, Hon. Justice J.K. Omotosho vacated the Interim Order of forfeiture granted to EFCC on July 25, 2019. What we have in Imo now as a government, did not let Hon. Justice Njemanze know of these developments.”

