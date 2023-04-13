Interim Govt: Don’t fall prey to desperate, greedy politicians, CSOs advise Nigerians

No fewer than 50 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have urged Nigerians not to fall into the trap of sentiments set up by desperate and greedy politicians to serve their personal interest.

The concerned organisations, led by Citizens for Development and Education (CDE), Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) and Nigerian Peace Advocates, made the call yesterday in Abuja, while addressing newsmen on the state of the nation. Condemning the plans in some quarters to foist an interim national government on Nigeria as disclosed by the Department of State Services (DSS), the Executive Director of CDE, Amb. Ibrahim Waiya and the Executive Director of CEPEJ, Comrade Mulade Sheriff, both warned that such a move will not augur well for the country.

They appealed to the media to promote national security by ensuring they do not disseminate any information capable of worsening the insecurity in the nation or lead the country to the path towards the “Rwanda experience.” They said: “Although it is natural for people to have their own expectations in a particular election that should not be a reason to take away our sense of maturity, reasoning and judgment to think of what is right or wrong, especially at a larger perspective where the lives of many innocent citizens may be at stake.

“Our increased concerns centre on the continuous promotion of incitement and uncomplimentary statements from the quarters of the aggrieved politicians, and other enemies of our country who have also systematically taken cover under the pretext of the conduct of elections to cause chaos and disharmony amongst the Nigerian citizens.

“We wish to unequivocally condemn all advocacies for the establishment of Interim Government in Nigeria. “We condemn all utterances and unguarded statements promoted directly or through proxy by any politician or religious leader along ethnic, regional or religious sentiment capable of inciting violence in Nigeria, especially at this critical period of our democratic transition.

“International organisations and communities should exercise restraint in submitting to the sentiments of some politicians, who are hell bent on destabilizing the country, as Nigeria direly needs the support of its friends at this critical time of transition, to salvage our nascent democracy in the interest of Africa’s stability and the world at large “We strongly urge and advise the incoming administration to run an all-inclusive government to give a sense of belonging to every region, ethnic, religious and political affiliations.”