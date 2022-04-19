Interior designers move to partner banks for empowerment

The Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) has resolved to partner with banks to empower its members.

The association stressed the need for members to have access to discount cards, debit cards and access to funds. The President, Mrs. Jennifer Chukwujekwe, said IDAN would open online registration to create awareness and to encourage interior designers.

Addressing members, professional designers and other stakeholders in the industry at the just-concluded town hall meeting in Lagos, she acknowledged the contributions of interior designers and professionals for being part of the growth of the industry.

Chukwujekwe said: “For me, this is a new dawn and for the interior designers industry, it’s a tag of history I hope and we have come this far over the years and as a growing industry, we have a better future ahead.

“We saw the need to bring everybody together regardless of whether you are an IDAN member or not to share our challenges and discuss a way forward because we cannot do this alone and we all need to work together to grow the industry we are so passionate about.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...