News

Interior designers move to partner banks for empowerment

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) has resolved to partner with banks to empower its members.

 

The association stressed the need for members to have access to discount cards, debit cards and access to funds. The President, Mrs. Jennifer Chukwujekwe, said IDAN would open online registration to create awareness and to encourage interior designers.

 

Addressing members, professional designers and other stakeholders in the industry at the just-concluded town hall meeting in Lagos, she acknowledged the contributions of interior designers and professionals for being part of the growth of the industry.

 

Chukwujekwe said: “For me, this is a new dawn and for the interior designers industry, it’s a tag of history I hope and we have come this far over the years and as a growing industry, we have a better future ahead.

 

“We saw the need to bring everybody together regardless of whether you are an IDAN member or not to share our challenges and discuss a way forward because we cannot do this alone and we all need to work together to grow the industry we are so passionate about.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo stool: Princes report Akure monarch to Akeredolu

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, AKURE

Princes and princesses in Isinkan, Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, have reported the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over his alleged attempt to cause a breach of peace in the community.   The kingmakers had elected Prince Gbenga Ojo as Iralepo-elect to replace Oba Olu Ojo […]
News

NBS debunks death rumour of SGF

Posted on Author Reporter

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja   The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has debunked online news report announcing the purported death of the Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry. The agency’s Director, Communications and Public Relations Department, Ichedi Sunday Joel, in a statement Monday, said the rumoured death published by an online medium was their […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N797.2bn for Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the change of scope for the rehabilitation of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway from rehabilitation to outright reconstruction. The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, consequently adjusted the N155 billion initially approved for the rehabilitation to N797.2 billion for the proposed brand new 375-kilometer highway. Minister of Works and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica