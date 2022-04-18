Interior designers move to partner banks for empowerment

Bayo Akomolafe

Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) has resolved to partner with banks in order to empower its members.

The association stressed the need for its members to have access to discount cards, debit cards and access to funding.

The President of the association, Mrs. Jennifer Chukwujekwe, said that IDAN would open online registration to create awareness and to encourage interior designers.

Addressing its members, professional designers and other stakeholders in the industry at the just concluded town hall meeting in Lagos, she acknowledged the contributions of interior designers and professionals for being part of the growth of the industry.

Chukwujekwe said: “For me, this is a new dawn and for the interior designers industry, it’s a tag of history I hope and we have come this far over the years and as a growing industry, we have a better future ahead.

“We saw the need to bring everybody together regardless of whether you are an IDAN member or not to share our challenges and discuss a way forward because we cannot do this alone and we all need to work together to grow the industry we are so passionate about.”

The president noted the challenges the group was facing within the shortest time of her election and how she would find solutions to the challenges.

She explained: “So, in just a few weeks of being elected, we have identified the issue we all face and we have only commenced one. However, we brought everybody here together just in case there are some issues we haven’t addressed; we would be able to address it. We would build on what our predecessors have started so that we can handover the next executive the better IDAN.

“So our agenda for 2022 would be to take a lead nationally on issues that affect our association by getting government recognition which is already in progress, thanks to the founder. And to develop and launch continuous developmental programmes to empower and educate interior designers based on your level of experience and as we understand the need of an aspiring interior designer and the major interior designer is completely different from the thriving interior designers.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...