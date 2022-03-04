Interior Minister: NIS produced 3m passports in three years

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday in Enugu announced that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued more than three million electronic passports (e-passports) since 2019. Aregbesola said this during the unveiling of the enhanced e-passport facility and inauguration of the passport production centre at the regional command of NIS in Enugu. According to him, the epassport cannot be compromised by counterfeiters and identity thieves. The minister noted that while some applicants complain of delays in processing their passport applications, NIS still had no less than 250, 000 uncollected passports in her kitty. He said the e-passport production centre in Enugu would serve the five states in the South East.
Related Articles
Attack threat: Rivers beefs up security around Correctional Centre, Police HQ
Barely 48 hours after the Biafra Nations League (BNL), a secessionist group threatened to attack oil companies operating in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, security has been beefed up around the Port Harcourt Correctional Facility, as well as the headquarters of the state police command on Moscow Road. Security has also been upgraded around […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Four persons abducted in Kaduna
At least, four persons including three children have been kidnapped by gunmen in Gonin Gora area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis. A source in the area disclosed that bandits were said to have invaded the community at 1:15am on Sunday night, shooting and scaring residents. The source in a phone chat said a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NSITF staff to Minister: Redeem your image, corporate governance profile
Stakeholders at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has asked the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, to take immediate steps to right the wrongs inflicted on the executive directors, some management staff and other stakeholders in the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). This, they said was to save the organisation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)