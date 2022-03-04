News

Interior Minister: NIS produced 3m passports in three years

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday in Enugu announced that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued more than three million electronic passports (e-passports) since 2019. Aregbesola said this during the unveiling of the enhanced e-passport facility and inauguration of the passport production centre at the regional command of NIS in Enugu. According to him, the epassport cannot be compromised by counterfeiters and identity thieves. The minister noted that while some applicants complain of delays in processing their passport applications, NIS still had no less than 250, 000 uncollected passports in her kitty. He said the e-passport production centre in Enugu would serve the five states in the South East.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Attack threat: Rivers beefs up security around Correctional Centre, Police HQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Barely 48 hours after the Biafra Nations League (BNL), a secessionist group threatened to attack oil companies operating in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, security has been beefed up around the Port Harcourt Correctional Facility, as well as the headquarters of the state police command on Moscow Road. Security has also been upgraded around […]
News

Four persons abducted in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

At least, four persons including three children have been kidnapped by gunmen in Gonin Gora area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.   A source in the area disclosed that bandits were said to have invaded the community at 1:15am on Sunday night, shooting and scaring residents.   The source in a phone chat said a […]
News

NSITF staff to Minister: Redeem your image, corporate governance profile

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Stakeholders at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has asked the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, to take immediate steps to right the wrongs inflicted on the executive directors, some management staff and other stakeholders in the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). This, they said was to save the organisation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica