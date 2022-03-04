Interior Minister: NIS produced 3m passports in three years

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday in Enugu announced that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued more than three million electronic passports (e-passports) since 2019. Aregbesola said this during the unveiling of the enhanced e-passport facility and inauguration of the passport production centre at the regional command of NIS in Enugu. According to him, the epassport cannot be compromised by counterfeiters and identity thieves. The minister noted that while some applicants complain of delays in processing their passport applications, NIS still had no less than 250, 000 uncollected passports in her kitty. He said the e-passport production centre in Enugu would serve the five states in the South East.

