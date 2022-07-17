Politics

Internal crisis cause of APC’s lose in Osun – Nwosu

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A former governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has identified internal crisis, alleged reliance on power of incumbency, as some of the factors responsible for the lose the ruling party suffered in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the Osun State governorship election, having polled a total of 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent and candidate of the APC, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, who scored 375,027, to place second.

In a statement shortly after the result was announced by the electoral body, and a declaration made, Nwosu noted that the APC leadership may have failed to address substantially internal crisis besetting some state chapters of the party, including Osun’s.

“APC lost because the party leadership allowed internal crisis to fester in many state structures. Secondly, possible arrogance may have contributed to the lose we just suffered in Osun.

“It is counterproductive for the APC always believe in the power of incumbency, and also remember that we have been saying it that their reward system is (allegedly) zero.

“For instance, the founding fathers of the party are (allegedly) relegated to please new members. Look at how they treated the former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola. See how he was relegated, a founding member of the party and they believed he can’t do anything. They have seen it now,” Nwosu said.

Meanwhile, the politician has commended the electoral body, as well as the security agencies for conducting a credible elections, and also providing the enabling environment for the electorate to cast their votes, leading to the outcome of the exercise.

“I want to commend INEC for the deployment of the Bimodal Verification and Accreditation System (BIVAS), which has clearly shown that the era of election rigging is gone. INEC has shown that the votes of the electorate can count and this is what to expect in the 2023 general elections,” Nwosu stated.

 

