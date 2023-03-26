Internal crisis: PDP on the brink of collapse

There are fears that the internal crisis which has engulfed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not likely to go away soon as this may lead to further fractionalization of the once dominant party in the country. Sources, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph following the suspension of some key members of the party and dragging of Governor Samuel Ortom before its Discilinary Committee, said the party may be on its way to the Golgotha. Sunday Telegraph reports that National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Thursday, announced that Ortom would face the National Disciplinary Committee for anti – party activities.

Those conversant with happenings in the party said the internal crisis, which has refused to go away is a major upheaval which may sound the death knell of the PDP. A competent source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, traced the crisis to the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party after Iyiochia Ayu, had been elected National Chairman at the elective congress held in December 2021.

Ayu, from the Northern part of the country, told all who cared to listen that he would resign if the party’s standard flag bearer happened to come from the North. Our source said: “The inability of the party to manage the process, which threw up Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party and the insistence of tendencies that Ayu must go is at the root of the current crisis. “This is upsetting a normal arrangement that the presidential and chairman of the party must come from different parts of the country. It was the inability of the PDP to do as much as it ought to have done in order to win the presidential elections in states like Oyo, Benue, Rivers, Enugu and Abia, when ordinarily it should have defeated the opponents. “Those, who insisted that it would not work for it, had given the warning that they would not work for its presidential candidate until their demands were met.

“The Ayu tendencies are now fighting back. He is now trying to flush out those who will likely give him problems. They are also accusing them of wanting to stay and work against the party, hence the gale of suspension and warning now sweeping across the party. Those regrouping are ready to give the party a fight.” Another source said: “We believe that another faction of the party may emerge if the crisis is not well managed. Instead of putting concerted efforts to face the suit they have instituted in the court against the presidential candidate of the APC, they are fighting themselves. “They have lost the states which traditionally belonged to them. Adamawa is on the verge of slipping away with the election inconclusive. Delta is still shaking as the APC and LP have vowed to challenge the victory. “This is not the first time PDP is getting involved in a party feud. Some old guards are no longer interested in the party. The current leadership of the party has done more damage to the party. “They should have won more votes and defeated their opponents. But due to the crisis, they could not win the presidential election in Rivers, Delta, Oyo, or even in Sokoto. They have outrightly lost Sokoto State to APC, some members of the opposition and those opposed to the leadership of Ayu are working with APC. “APC, on the other hand is riding on the crest of the crisis in the PDP by making overtures to win over former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, to their side. “He was seen campaigning for Sanwo – Olu. They were going about it together. They are making overtures to the man in Rivers. He is in talks with the APC and may play some roles in the coming government.” Meanwhile, Anyim has accused the National Working Committee of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of being responsible for the poor performance of the party in the just concluded presidential, National Assembly and governorship election in Ebonyi State and other parts of the country. He alleged that the National Working Committee of the party imposed a governorship candidate of the party in Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Odii, against the power rotation formula in the state, which he said was why PDP lost the state. Anyim, who was also former Senate President of the country, said he warned Ayu, the National Chairman of the party against the imposition but that Ayu didn’t heed to his warning. Anyim was reacting to the suspension slammed on by the NWC of the PDP. He noted that he couldn’t have supported the person the NWC imposed on the party in Ebonyi for the governorship race. He lashed out on the National Working Committee, saying they should rather hide their faces in shame for leading the party to abysmal failure in the 2023 general elections, than looking for ‘soft targets’ to suspend. He said: “The action of the NWC is, to say the least, disappointing. I thought the concern of the NWC now would be how to undertake a thorough self-examination on why they performed so poorly in the 2023 general elections rather than seek to further divide the party by shifting blames. “It smacks of arrogance for the NWC to put up a bold face instead of showing remorse and being sober for leading the party to such colossal loss in the 2023 general elections, thereby dashing the hopes and expectations of party members and indeed Nigerians. “It is clear that arising from the leadership style of the NWC, many members, intentionally and proudly, worked against the party, including members of the NWC. Therefore, it is a display of innate cowardice for the NWC to choose soft targets to suspend and fear those who daily demonise the party.

Like this: Like Loading...