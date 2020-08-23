Internal security and military’s renewed operations

T roops battling insurgency and other acts of criminality across the country have continued to record strings of successes against the nation’s enemies, writes EMMANUEL ONANI

The challenge of insecurity has since assumed a global dimension, as various nations battle acts of terrorism, insurgency, subversion, banditry, piracy, espionage and the like.

This development, to all intents and purposes, has continued to pose as existential threats to global peace and order, to say the least. As a fundamental component, Nigeria is not left out of these security challenges, especially considering its size, complexity, and its strategic nature in terms of resources politics and location.

Consequently, such security challenges as terrorism/ insurgency, banditry, piracy and other acts of criminality, abound in parts of the country. However, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued to sustain ongoing operations across the various theatres, with attendant successes recorded.

For instance, the sustained onslaught against suspected terrorists in the North-East, armed bandits/kidnappers in the North -West and North Central respectively, and piracy in the Niger Delta, are being tackled head-on, with visible results.

Through aggressive air airstrikes, ambush, clearance as well as patrol operations, troops of the Nigerian military have demonstrated resilience, courage and gallantry, that have earned them accolades from the high command, and the general public. Suffice to say that in doing this, the military high command had adopted a two-pronged approach to the fight against criminality – the kinetic (Force), and non-kinetic (winning the hearts and minds of the people).

As a matter of fact, there is a deradicalisation programme, where surrendered combatants are made to undergo a process of reformation and rehabilitation, leading to their reintegration into the society. It is being coordinated under the codename, Operation Safe Corridor.

In the face of this, however, the military high command has sustained its appeal to the public, to volunteer useful, actionable information to the commanders, considering the fact that these enemies of state do not fall from the moon.

This much was reechoed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, after a security meeting held recently with the President and Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Aso Villa in Abuja. Speaking with State House Correspondents shortly after the meeting, the COAS had said that, “the various shades of insecurity in different parts of the country will end as soon as Nigerians want them to end.” Buratai: “Those engaging in the violent and criminal activities are almost, Nigerians; these terrorists, 99 per cent of them are Nigerians.

These kidnappers I will say, 100 per cent of them are Nigerians. “If Nigerians want it to end today, I can assure you it will end today, if everybody joins hands because these bandits are not outside Nigeria, they are not from foreign land. So it’s not just a military, security agency task to end insecurity in this country.

It’s only when it goes bad that we are called in, but everybody has the responsibility to handle that. “Some of the insecurities are as old as history itself and it all depends on what you are doing to contain or defeat it at a particular time.

It is the totality of your effort that will determine its escalation or containment. “There are setbacks that may occur in military operations or any security operations but that doesn’t mean inability and incompetence to handle it, as long as efforts are there and are visible, the support of all and sundry will be required to address it squarely.

“Like I said, if we want it to see the end of insurgency in the country, the totality of the people’s effort must be put into it to see that insecurity is reduced to the barest minimum.” He assured that there was light at the end of the tunnel, as efforts were being intensified in all fronts.

“The security situation I assure you is under control and is not like what use to happen a month or two ago. We are working very hard and the troops are doing very well and I commend them for the efforts they have put in so far. These include the kinetic and the non-kinetic aspects of our exercise Sahel Sanity. We are there fully supporting Operation Hadarin Daji, which is a joint operation of the armed offices and security agencies.

“So far, this collective effort is making tremendous progress in the area of bringing normalcy. Unlike the series of killings, kidnappings, cattle rustling and of course the threats to prevent the people from going to their farms this season, this has been removed with the presence of the number of troops in the northwest and they are carrying out surveillance operations, patrol to ensure that no one is molested if you go outside the community to farm or harvest,” the Army Chief added.

During one of his operational visits to troops in the North-East, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin, had reassured of the commitment of authorities to the welfare needs of soldiers. He disclosed that the military was constantly re-strategising on ways of fighting terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality, adding that ‘one of such ways is the ‘Super Camp concept’.

In the same vein, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), has continued to provide updates on the various military operations across the theatres, with signs that troops are recording mileages.

Providing updates on operations for the period, July 24 to August 6, Enenche had said: “Within the period under review, troops in the Joint Operations Area scaled-up kinetic and nonkinetic operations in the general areas of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and adjoining states leading to gradual restoration of overall human activities in the zone. “Within the period, troops continued to dominate the general area with clearance patrols, aggressive fighting patrols, raids, ambushes and confidence-building patrols.”

On the South-South źone, Gen. Enenche said troops of Operation Delta Safe intensified the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering in the region with attendant successes. His words: “Operation Delta Safe also discovered and deactivated 25 illegal refining sites in Rivers, Cross Rivers and Akwa Ibom States with a total of 342, 000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO, impounded.

“Subsidiary operations Calm Water II and Swift Response have continued to record remarkable successes. The successes recorded within the period include seizure of 141 x 50 kg bags of foreign parboiled rice as well as arrest of boats involved in smuggling activities amongst others.

“As part of no-kinetic activities, Nigerian Navy Ship Delta led a peace and reconciliation meeting with the stakeholders of Gbaramatu Kingdom of Warri South LGA of Delta State. The peace meeting was held following recent threats to disrupt oil and gas infrastructure by the people of Gbaramatu Kingdom.”

