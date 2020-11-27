News

Internal security: Retired Directors’ Forum commends DGSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Forum of the Department of State Services’ (DSS) Retired Directors (FORD), has lauded the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, over what they described as his sterling leadership that has continued to refocus the Agency since assumption of office in September, 2018.
The Forum said the development had raised the morale of staff, thus enhancing productivity across cadres.
The retired directors made the position when they paid a solidarity visit to the DSS at the headquarters (Yellow House) in Abuja.
A statement by the DSS’ Spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said the delegation of retired senior officials was led by the duo of Chief J.O. Obuseh, and Barrister Peter Egure.
According to Dr. Afunanya: “The delegation stated that the visit was to identify with the DG and commend him for his sterling leadership.”
The Forum stated that it had taken keen interest in the affairs of the Service and has remained impressed with the way he had handled issues including staff welfare and national security.
This was as FORD further noted that the morale of staff was at its peak, and immensely commended the DG for this noble achievement.
It called on its members and serving personnel to support the DGSS to surmount security challenges confronting the nation. It described him as a man with robust experience and a core professional whose humility and dedication to duty is public knowledge.
The DG was therefore advised never to be distracted by mischief makers whose stock in trade is to undermine the integrity of the Service and its Management Team.
In his response, the DG thanked his guests for the visit and stated that the solidarity has renewed him for greater service to the country and the Service.
He noted that, in line with the mandate of the Service, his leadership will continue to ensure that threats and crimes against the internal security of Nigeria are eliminated or contained so that law abiding citizens can pursue their legitimate businesses.
He noted that security management should be the concern of all and sundry and that it is in this regard that he had adopted stakeholder collaboration as a model.
The DG assured the Forum of his Management’s dedication to its welfare. Also, he disclosed commitment to the welfare of serving members whose wellbeing has always been his priority.
“I am here today to serve. I will remain professional in the discharge of my responsibility and ensure that everyone is treated without bias. I will ensure the Service accomplishes its mandate of detection and prevention of crime against the internal security of Nigeria.
“I call on all, retired and serving, to be dedicated to taking the Service to greater heights. We are aware of the challenges ahead but only a unity of purpose will help us overcome them.
“It is only if and when we collaborate that we can move the Service and the nation forward. All hands must be on deck for us to defeat the plans of law breakers. I thank you for coming,” he was quoted as saying.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Challenges stifling real estate sector – Entrepreneur, Omoha Nduka

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Every sector of the economy has its own peculiar challenges, an the real estate sector in Nigeria is no exception. In a recent interview, real estate investor/entrepreneur and the Group Chief Executive Officer of Prince Luxury Groups, Omoha Nduka John popularly known as “Prince Omoha” highlighted some of these challenges. In his own opinion […]
News

ICC opens inquiry into ‘crimes’ committed during #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  The International Criminal Court (ICC) says it has opened a preliminary inquiry into the demonstrations against harassment and brutality by the police. According to the BBC, the ICC said it had received information on alleged crimes during the protests, which were organised under the #EndSARS campaign. Last month, many Nigerians took to the streets to […]
News

NAF kills several ISWAP terrorists, destroys hideouts in Borno

Posted on Author Reporter

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole said it has killed several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and destroyed their hideouts at Tudun Wulgo and Tumbun Gini on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State. According to a statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: