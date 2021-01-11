News

Internal security: We arrested 21, 296 criminal suspects im 2020 – Police

The Police, Monday, said a total of 21, 296 suspected armed bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, car snatchers and other criminal elements were arrested across the country last year.
Also in 2020, the Force noted that at least 3, 347 firearms, including AK-47 and AK-49 rifles, were recovered, alongside 960 vehicles, which included Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen and other makes.
The Police further noted that about 133, 496 live ammunition was also recovered.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosures on Monday in Abuja, said the feat was achieved through the aggressive nationwide operations led by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), as well as those of the Special Tactical Squad (STS).
This was as Mba added that some 1, 002 kidnap-victims were rescued during the period under review by the special forces.
The FPRO, who stated this at the headquarters of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), during the presentation of suspects held in connection with kidnapping, car snatching and others, warned that in the subsisting year, the police will take the fiight to criminals’ hideouts, “smoking-out” all non-state actors directly or indirectly linked to crimes and criminality.

