Internal security: We’ll not allow unpatriotic elements destroy Nigeria –DG DSS

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DGSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, has warned “unpatriotic elements” against actions that threaten national security, saying the secret service will ensure that the unity and corporate existence of the country remained inviolable.

While he vowed on the readiness of the DSS to prosecute its core mandate of detecting and preventing crimes against the state and government, Bichi called on individuals and groups to join hands with security and other law enforcement agencies to enthrone peace and order in the country.

The spymaster spoke, Saturday, at the graduation ceremony for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 13), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

A total of 50 participants drawn from the security and intelligence sector, para-military and other agencies graduated from the 10-month course, which commenced at the NISS on February 10 this year.

Among the graduands, who were awarded fellow, security institute (fsi), were two participants from Ghana and the Gambia. In his address, Bichi enjoined the graduands to bring the knowledge acquired during the period of their study to bear on their various places of work, in a bid to enhance security and public safety.

He reminded those criticising security agencies over the state of insecurity across the nation that, a few years ago, it was difficult to enter places of worship to pray, or relaxation centres, without apprehension of what may likely happen.

“We must not let selfish people with greedy interests to destroy our collective heritage,” the DGSS warned. His words: “We must not allow unpatriotic elements to bring our country down. So, let us unite individually and collectively to address our challenges, and build a better nation for ourselves, our children and their generation.

“We all have one contribution to make in ensuring that Nigeria becomes safe, peaceful and developed. “People don’t appreciate where we were, and where we are now.” He, however, assured that that stage in the nation’s history, where citizens were not sure of what to expect as they step out of their homes, will never return again.

“Gone were the days that, when you enter a mosque or church and find a polythene bag, you are scared. In fact, you will never be comfortable praying with that bag around.

“That is now history, and it is through the combined efforts of the security agencies and other stakeholders, that we were able to achieve that. “You go to a place of relaxation, and you are scared of explosives here and there. That, now, is history. “Those calling for dismantling of this country are deliberately not being mindful of what is on their dining table.

Also speaking, a former DGSS, Mr. Afakirya Gadzama, expressed optimism that the military and security agencies in the country have the capacity to deal with the security challenges besetting the nation. Highlights of the occasion were presentation of graduands to the DG for conferment of the “fsi” award, award of certificates, as well as induction

