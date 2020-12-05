News

Internal security: We’ll not allow unpatriotic elements destroy Nigeria – DG DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

 

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DGSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, has warned “unpatriotic elements” against actions that threaten national security, saying the secret service will ensure that the unity and corporate existence of the country remained inviolable.
While vowing the readiness of the DSS to prosecute its core mandate of detecting and preventing crimes against the state and government, Bichi called on individuals and groups to join hands with security and other law enforcement agencies to enthrone peace and order in the country.
The spymaster spoke, Saturday, at the graduation ceremony for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 13), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.
A total of 50 participants drawn from the security and intelligence sector, para-military and other agencies graduated from the 10-month course, which commenced at the NISS on February 10 this year.
Among the graduands, who were awarded fellow, security institute (fsi), were two participants from Ghana and the Gambia.
In his address, Bichi enjoined the graduands to bring the knowledge acquired during the period of their study to bear on their various places of work, in a bid to enhance security and public safety.
He reminded  those criticising security agencies over the state of insecurity across the nation that, a few years ago, it was difficult to enter places of worship to pray, or relaxation centres, without apprehension of what may likely happen.
“We must not let selfish people with greedy interests to destroy our collective heritage,” the DGSS warned.
His words: “We must not allow unpatriotic elements to bring our country down. So, let us unite individually and collectively to address our challenges, and build a better nation for ourselves, our children and their generation.
“We all have one contribution to make in ensuring that Nigeria becomes safe, peaceful and developed.
“The criticisms about the security agencies. People don’t appreciate from where we were, and where we are now.”
He, however, assured that that stage in the nation’s history, where citizens were will not sure of what to expect as they step out of their homes, will never return again.
“Gone were the days that, when you enter a mosque or church and find a polythene bag, you are scared. In fact, you will never be comfortable praying with that bag around.
“That is now history, and it is through the combined efforts of the security agencies and other stakeholders, that we were able to achieve that.
“You go to a place of relaxation, and you are scared of explosives here and there. That, now, is history.
“Those calling for dismantling of this country, are deliberately not being mindful of what is on their dining table.
“Forget about colonialism. Students of history will tell you that, whether colonialism or no colonialism.”
Also speaking, a former DGSS, Mr. Afakirya Gadzama, expressed optimism that the military and security agencies in the country, have the capacity to deal with the security challenges besetting the nation.
Highlights of the occasion, were presentation of graduands to the DG for conferment of the “fsi” award,  award of certificates, as well as induction.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

I killed my victims by hacking their heads with shovel –Suspect

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, yesterday paraded a19-year-old, Mr. Sunday Sodipe, who was apprehended for serially killing innocent persons at the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state with a shovel. Sunday, whose bloodstained shovel was displayed before him at the Eleyele Police Command Headquarters, Ibadan, confessed that he was sent by […]
News

ASUU President: Sexual harassment bill targets male lecturers as potential criminals

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has said that the recently passed bill on sexual harassment by the Senate is targeted at male university lecturers.   He added that the bill also labelled university lecturers as criminals and potential criminals. Ogunyemi spoke at the weekend during a town hall […]
News

No Nov. salary for varsity staff not on IPPIS – AGF

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Any staff of federal universities yet to enrol on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform will not receive their November salary, a new circular issued by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation addressed to all Vice Chancellors of federal institutions and sighted by New Telegraph directed. The AGF’s memo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: