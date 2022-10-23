Body & Soul

International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences elects Tunde Aina, as member

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ace Media personality and Chief Operating Officer of StarTimes Nigeria, Tunde Aina, has been elected a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

 

This is coming shortly after he was selected as one of this year’s International Emmy Awards jurors. With this election, Mr Aina is privileged to vote in the Emmys, among other benefits.

 

With its motto, ‘Bringing Together the World’s Leading Media and Entertainment Professionals’, the Academy was founded in 1969 as a non-profit, membership organisation, based in New York City, comprised of leading entertainment figures across all sectors of the television industry, from over fifty countries.

 

It was chartered with a mission to recognise excellence in television programming produced outside the United States. It presents the International Emmy® Award to programs in seventeen categories (including Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program).

Tunde Aina is a veteran broadcaster and filmmaker with over 26 years of experience in the entertainment industry. His extensive training and experience span almost the entire television arts and sciences, as he is comfortable in both the technical and creative aspects of television broadcasting and film.

 

A very ardent lover of African literature, Tunde Aina has produced several films, including the epic ‘The Rise of Igbinogun,’ which had a limited theatre release in March 2022 and ‘Underbelly,’ which garnered 11 nominations at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in 2022. Underbelly also received nominations for best achievement in costume design, best achievement in production design and, best achievement in make-up at AMAA 2022 AWARD.

Underbelly is also nominated for The Africa International Film Festival, AFRIFF, holding November 6 to 12 in Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Naija Star Search: Contestants take audience back memory lane of Afrobeats hit songs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The main show of Naija Star Search kicked off recently with contestants drawing emotions from the audience as they played blasts from the past. Even the judges were not left out as they enjoyed the nostalgia brought on by the show. Seventeen contestants from across the country with diverse backgrounds and orientations will be groomed […]
Body & Soul

Omosede Igbinedion goes off the radar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

By the virtue of her privileged background as daughter of the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, Omosede had long enjoyed some form of popularity and flamboyant lifestyle.   The making and ending of her marriage to Prince Alex Akenzua which produced a son was another part of her life that got public […]
Body & Soul

Beauty hacks that works

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Good looks are everything. Good looks are what attract people to you. Soft skin, pearly white smiles, great smell, clean clothes, neat hair dos etc.   Even if your job entails dirt, dust, grease and smoke, at the end of the day, you just don’t head home, you take off your filthy over alls and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica