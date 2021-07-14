International athletes expected at Rite Foods’ sponsored Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon

As the Bigi brand of Rite Foods powers the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon on Saturday, July 17, international athletes have indicated their interest in participating in the race which will also see Ijebu youths and local stars display their sports prowess.

The marathoners, who have won medals at similar events, will take part in the 21-kilometre race that will commence from Tunde Debasco Road, Ejirin, and end at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, with a winning prize of $30,000, as well as other exciting freebies.

On the list of participating athletes are male marathoners such as Kenya’s Bernard Sang who was first at the 2020 Istanbul Marathon, Hosea Chirchir Kiplimo, Rhonzas Lokitam, Kilimo, Eliud Mewangi, Sammy Nyokaye, John Muriuri Mburi, William Amponsah, Titus Kipruto Kibiego, and Paul Korch.

Others are Uganda’s Ezekiel Chepkoromk and Azerbaijan’s Desta Fitsun Weldu.

The female participants include Shila Jepkosgei, who is a World Athletics gold-label runner, Ghana’s Juliana Lariba Sakat, Kenya’s Gladys Jepkemoi Chemweno, Caern Jebet Maiyo, Ruth Karanja, Susy Chebet Chemaimak, and Hannah Wanjiru Gatheru. Also on the list is Uganda’s Racheal Zena Chebet, and Bahrain’s Damaris Muthee Mutua.

Commenting on the sponsorship, the Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said as a leading brand in the food and beverage sector, his company is poised towards supporting initiatives geared towards human advancement, and in any sector of the nation’s economy.

Like this: Like Loading...