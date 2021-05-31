International Breweries sustains loss on cost pressure

The increasing cost of operation and competition has impacted negatively on the profit margin of International Breweries Plc. writes CHRIS UGWU

Like any other sector in the Nigerian economy, 2020 was not an impressive year for the real sector following high cost of operations occasioned by COVID-19. With the recent development, analysts believe 2021 doesn’t look much different for the sector either, as the world battles the second wave of the pandemic, which has heightened volatility in the economy.

This is because despite efforts by government to create an enabling environment for investment, the exchange rate volatility and its attendant effects have impacted businesses negatively.

The increase in exchange rate has forced manufacturers to borrow at a high rate, thereby increasing cost of productions, made worse by the infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transfer the high production cost to consumers as this had made manufacturers less competitive, shrinking their profit margins, as naira’s devaluation takes its toll on imported raw materials.

Aside increased cost of raw materials, some manufacturers, especially multinational consumer goods companies, who have taken up foreign currency liabilities, are also groaning under the pressure of increased cost of dollar. Some of these companies plan their cash flows well in advance and they can’t easily adjust to currency fluctuations.

The exchange rate volatility and difficulty in accessing dollars have resulted in companies that were hitherto profitable, becoming less profitable and those that are marginal now suffering.

Also, challenges of erratic supply of public electricity, weak logistics, insecurity and other high costs of operations attributable to poor infrastructure has continued to make the business operating environment difficult, especially the real sector of the economy.

To this end, following operational challenges and intense competition, the audited results of some of the companies in the sector have not been encouraging and the expectations were that the subsequent results will be brighter enough to erase the negatives in the accounts, but unfortunately, the trend has continued unabated. International Breweries Plc., like its peers, has not been able to sustain its performance despite innovative and proactive responses to market dynamics and competitive pressures.

Market watchers attributed the depletion in revenue to stiff competition and drop in the value of naira despite its innovation in the industry. The company’s share price movement stood at N5.70 per share when the closing bell rang on Friday.

Financials

International Breweries (IB) Plc released its unaudited financial statement for the Q4 period ended December 2019. The result showed an unimpressive performance. During the period under review the brewer’s revenue dropped by 5.8 per cent to N35.09 billion, down from N37.3 billion in Q4’18.

On the other hand, administrative and marketing expenses both increased to N8.3 billion and N6.039 billion, indicating some 125.4 per cent increase and a 43.7 per cent increase, respectively.

The company then reported a loss before tax of N13.4 billion as well as a loss after tax of N9.1 billion as against profit before tax of N1.140 billion and profit after tax of N3.271 billion posted in 2018. Cost of sales stood at stood at N23.215 billion from N21.905 billion in 2018.

IB began the year on unimpressive note as its Q1’20 unaudited results for the period ended March 31, 2020 showed Revenue grew by 0.72 per cent to N35.3 billion from N35.1 nillion in the previous quarter.

The company’s loss before tax stood at N7.7 billion as against N5.318 billion in 2019 while its loss after tax stood at N5.6 billion from N3.988 billion a year earlier. International Breweries’ (IB) Q2’20 results revealed that volumes declined by double-digits y/y, largely because of the lockdown during the quarter. According analysts at FBNQuest, this marks the biggest volume loss since the company’s merger in 2017.

Pre-tax loss improved by 18 per cent y/y on the back of a 19 per cent y/y decline in opex and a 6x y/y increase in other income. Indeed, amid the lockdown, IB cut spending on promotional activities by half; this drove the opex decline. “Also, gains from derivative and sundry income booked for the quarter boosted other income.

Looking beyond Q2, we continue to see sustained pressure on volumes because of subdued demand. We also expect competitive and fx headwinds, and the likely nonrecurrence of other income to squeeze earnings. We have made modest cuts to our sales and gross margin forecasts in response to -9 per cent and -57bps negative surprises respectively in H1.

“Nevertheless, the cuts for 2020E are offset by favourable adjustments to opex and other income.

As such, our 2020E pre-tax loss forecast is now 35 per cent lower. We however model an average increase of sic per cent in our 2021- 22E pretax loss forecasts, largely driven by marked cuts to our inter est income estimates considering the lower yield environment.’

“Essentially, we forecast an average decrease of eight per cent to pre-tax losses for 2020-22E. Our new price target of N6.9 is 15 per cent higher because we rolled over our valuation to 2021.

Yearto- date, IB shares have sold off by -65 pnter c, underperforming the broad market by -57 per cent. Our new price target implies an upside potential of 109 per cent.

“Despite the considerable upside, we retain our underperform rating for the following reasons: i) the market continues to discount the valuation argument, and ii) we see bearish sentiments persisting given negative earnings over forecast years,” the analysts said.

The Q2 sales declined by -25 per cent y/y to N25.3bn while gross margin contracted by -380bps to 13.3 per cent. These negatives were however offset by the favourable y/y changes in opex and other income.

These supported the 18 per cent y/y reduction in Q2 pre-tax loss. On a sequential basis, sales and gross margin fell by -29 per cent q/q and -414bps q/q respectively. Pretax loss was however better by 44 per cent q/q as a result of a 13 per cent q/q decline in opex, and other income of N1.1bn versus a -N5.6 loss in Q1.

Relative to our forecasts, gross margin was -168bps narrower. Opex however surprised positively by 15 per cent, while other income compares to our loss forecast of -N5.8 billion.

These positive surprises led to a 56 per cent lower-than-forecast pretax loss for Q2. The Q3’20 unaudited results for the period ended September 30, 2020 showed that revenue declined by -1.5 per cent to N96 billion from N97 billion in the previous quarter.

Loss before tax stood at N17.7 billion in third quarter as against a loss of N24.077 billion in 2019. Loss after tax stood at N10.9 billion from loss of N16.445 billion in 2019 while net assets grew by 1909.9 per cent from N7.5 billion to N150 billion.

The brewer ended the year 2020 in the red with a report of loss after tax of N12.365 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2020, from N27,790 billion loss reported in 2019. Loss before tax stood at N24.873 billion for the full year as against loss of N36.166 billion posted in 2019. However, revenue grew by 3.35 per cent to N136.790 billion in 2020 from N132.351 billion recorded a year earlier while cost of sales stood at N106.315 billion from N107.144 billion in 2019. International Breweries began the year 2021 also on the negative rout with a report of a loss after tax of N2.578 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, from a loss of N5.645 billion reported in 2020. Loss before tax stood at N2.561 billion for the Q1 as against loss of N7.694 billion posted in 2020. However, revenue grew by 10.17 per cent to N38.964 billion in 2021 from N35.348 billion recorded a year earlier while cost of sales stood at N32.478 billion from N29.175 billion in 2020.

Sustainability efforts

International Breweries Plc (IB Plc.) a part of the world’s largest brewer, AB InBev, recently released its first sustainability report, which discloses the beverage maker’s impact and stewardship on the economy, society and the environment. Themed: “Driving Sustainability for a Better World,” the report was a reflection of the transformational journey of the organisation, highlighting its commitments, progress, challenges and opportunities in 2019. It also communicates International Breweries’ impact -positive/negative – and ultimately, contributions to building a sustainable society.

Speaking on the report, Hugo Rocha, Managing Director, International Breweries Plc., said the initiative showcased the company’s commitment to running the business responsibly, focusing on the triple-bottom line approach.

“More than just profit, we are dedicated to entrenching sustainability in our operations and ensuring that our activities positively impact our stakeholders. Our success is hinged on our commitment to our core vision of Bringing People Together for a Better World, our agile business model, core values in our 10 Principles, leadership, and strong corporate governance.

“We are proud of our commitment to our Global AB InBev 2025 Sustainability goals in Water Stewardship, Climate Action, Circular Packaging, Smart Agriculture and Smart Drinking.

These form the bedrock of our sustainability programmes across our value chain as we aim to continue to contribute significantly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

“With our sustainability report, we are able to offer voluntary disclosures to our stakeholders on our Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. We also pledge, as a responsible business to continue to contribute to improving our planet, our people and the prosperity of all,” he said.

Last line

Though high cost of operations has remarkably weighed on the real sector, it is important for the company to manage its cost base tightly in order to maintain growth and profitability

