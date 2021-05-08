Aviation

International flights resume at PH Airport

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA) has announced the resumption of international flights at the Port Harcourt International Airport in River State immediately.
The agency, however, said the resumption of international flights at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu will be announced in due course.
According to a letter dated May 4, 2021, signed by the NCAA director-general, Captain Musa Nuhu and addressed to all Aviation stakeholders and foreign airlines flying into Nigeria, with reference number NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/309, the NCAA said the decision followed the announcement of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 on staggered resumption of international flights.
Recall that the federal government had on March 16, 2021, announced the dates for the resumption of international flight operations at Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu International Airports, which were shut down in 2020 as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, while speaking at a briefing of the defunct Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, had said Kano Airport would be reopened on April 5, 2021, Port Harcourt Airport would reopen on April 15, 2021, while the Enugu Airport would be reopened on May 3, 2021.
After the special flights operated by Ethiopian Airlines and Egypt Air on April 6, 2021, from Kano to Addis Ababa and Cairo respectively, international flight service was expected to have officially opened from the Kano Airport.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

COVID-19: China suspends Etihad Airways Shanghai route

Posted on Author Reporter

  China has suspended Etihad Airways’ route from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai for one more week starting on August 24 due to COVID-19 infections on an August 15 flight, the Shanghai city government said on Tuesday. China had previously suspended the company’s Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route for one week from August 17, reports Reuters. SHOCKING LIFE […]
Aviation

Aviation outlook worse than expected, says Airbus executive

Posted on Author Reporter

  The outlook for the aviation industry has deteriorated again due to rising coronavirus infections and renewed travel restrictions, Airbus chief operating officer Michael Schoellhorn was quoted as saying on Saturday. With air travel at a fraction of normal levels due to restrictions and travellers’ fears related to the pandemic, airlines have slowed deliveries of […]
Aviation

Nigeria, others could lose 3.5m aviation jobs, $35bn to COVID-19 this year —IATA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The weight of the coronavirus crisis on air travel could cost the Nigerian and other African economies 3.5 million aviation jobs, triggering a contraction of continental Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by $35 billion in 2020, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. Until the pandemic outbreak, aviation’s contribution to African labour force and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica