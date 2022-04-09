News

International Forest Day: 400,000 hectares of forest lost annually –Ikeazor

Posted on

The Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor has said that about 400,000 hectares of forest are lost annually through human activities. Ikeazor made this known yesterday in Abuja at the flag-off of the current National Forest Policy to mark the International Day of Forest.

“Available statistics show that about 400,000 hectares of forest is lost annually through human activities and other practices that are unsustainable. The result of this leaves devastating effects on the socio-economic lifestyle of rural dwellers due to over dependence on forest products for livelihood in addition to environmental impacts,” she said. She noted that the event was aimed at creating awareness on forests presents to the nation, and her advancement in renewable natural resources management through the current National Forest Policy.

“The country’s forest area has been on a continuous decline from 10% in 1970 to less than 8% today. “There is an increased awareness of the environmental, social, cultural and economic values of forestry, against the declining and unsustainably managed national forest resources.”

 

