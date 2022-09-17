Sports

International Friendly: Peseiro names Musa, Ekong, 23 others to face Algeria in Oran

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Head Coach José Santos Peseiro has opted for captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong and 23 other players to take on former African champions, Algeria in an international friendly match in the Algerian town of Oran on Tuesday, September 27.

Also called are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem and Calvin Bassey, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, and forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Cyriel Dessers.

Only Richard Onyedika, of Belgian top team, Club Brugge, is a new face in the group. Germany-based defender Kevin Akpoguma also returns to the fold.

Three-time African champions, Nigeria and two-time African champions, Algeria clash at the 40,000-seater Stade Olympique, with the invited players expected to confluence in the city of Constantine on Monday, September 19.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo

Defenders: William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Leon Balogun

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Richard Onyedika

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Henry Onyekuru, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Jackson steals show with 200m victory in Rome

Posted on Author Reporter

  Shericka Jackson outclassed Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to win the women’s 200 metres at the Rome Diamond League meeting on Thursday as Fred Kerley took the men’s 100m title. Jamaican Thompson-Herah arrived in the Italian capital after 100m victories in Eugene and Rabat but the 29-year-old faced her toughest test in a 200m field […]
Sports

Omeruah’s threat made me become first choice goalie at Atlanta 1996 –Dosu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph, told SATURDAY TELEGRAPH that he isn’t happy with the dwindling fortune of Nigerian football and wants the decline checked. The Olympics gold medallist also recalled some of the moments at the Atlanta 1996 Games. How would you describe life after football? That is a very difficult question because […]
Sports

Iheanacho to the rescue as Leicester wins Community Shield

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho confidently despatched a late penalty as Leicester stunned Manchester City to claim the Community Shield at Wembley.   The meeting of last season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup winners was absorbing in parts and looked to be heading for penalties, but Iheanacho struck from the spot into the top corner with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica