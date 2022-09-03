Sports

International Friendly: USA thrashes Falcons 4-0 in Kansas

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

World champions USA got the better of an under-strength Nigeria in an international friendly at the Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday.

The nine-time African champions had in their ranks four members of the U20 girls, who reached the quarter finals of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica last month, and missed the services of midfield Trojans Ngozi Okobi-Okoeghene and Halimatu Ayinde. Defender and captain Onome Ebi, who got injured during the Women AFCON finals in Morocco, is still on the sidelines.

Sophia Smith put the home team ahead in the 14th minute, and Lindsay Horan made it two after 25 minutes. With the first half winding down, Smith made it three from a simple tap-in just into time-added-on, with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie at sea.

Seven minutes into the second period, Alex Morgan made it four for the Americans from the penalty spot.

Both teams will clash again in the second of a two-match tour at the Audi Field in Washington D. C on Tuesday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Defending champions Algeria kicked out of AFCON

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ivory Coast eliminated the Africa Cup of Nations defending champions, Algeria, after a 3-1 Group E victory in Douala yesterday. Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Pepe scored for the Elephants, while Sofiane Bendebka got the North Africans a consolation goal. Jean Seri committed a rather easy foul on Baghdad Bounedjah in a very dangerous […]
Sports

Nigeria qualify for 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, on Tuesday night overpowered fit-fighting Cote d’Ivoire in an explosive semi final match to reach the final of the ongoing WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey. The ticket to Saturday’s final also came with a ticket to next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt. […]
Sports

Imeh, Marylove emerge champions of VEMP Tennis Open Championships

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigerian number one, Joseph Imeh and Edward Marylove has emerged champions in the men’s and women’s singles of the 3rd edition of VEMP National Open Tennis Championship. At the blockbuster finals decided at the National Tennis Centre, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, Imeh outclassed Adehi Oche in two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica