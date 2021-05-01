Travel & Tourism

International Hospitality Institute debuts in Nigeria, appoints 3 country directors

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The International Hospitality Institute (IHI) has made its debut in Nigerian hospitality market, with the appointment of three country managers to run its affairs. According to a press release by it, the debutant institute is devoted to complementing other existing institutes in the country, as its hope lift to improve on hospitality profession in the country and place it on a podium to compete in the international market.

Membership of the institute is opened for individuals involved in hospitality business ranging from hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, airlines, casinos, clubs, retirement communities, to theme parks, bed and breakfast, peer to peer lodging. Others are hospitality schools, hospitality management companies, hospitality service companies, event planners, entertainers and transportation companies, among others.

It offers corporate membership for companies that are directly involved in hospitality business. These include hospitality brands, companies that own or managed hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, airlines, casinos, clubs, retirement communities, theme parks, bed and breakfast, peer to peer lodging hospitality schools, colleges and universities offering hospitality courses.

It also offers allied membership, with both categories of memberships attracting different cost, courses and benefits annually. The country directors are: Dr. Elisha Attai, global board member and chairman, Nigeria; Brian Efa, country manager and Allen Effeh, country director, media and publicity.

Attai is a media, communications and public relations practitioner as well as author and publisher and also the president/ founder of the African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) and the Initiator/organiser of the famed African Women in Leadership Conference (AWLC), a global Movement of Women of African descent. He holds Masters Degrees in Public Administration and Music Technology. Efa is a thoroughbred hospitality professional, with many years of experience. He was the first indigenous general manager of Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort Uyo now Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort.

He holds a certificate in Finance Management from Hotel School The Hague (Netherlands), certificate in Hotel Management from Wavecrest Collage of Hospitality and Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from University of Calabar. He also attended Harvard Business School, Lagos Business School and John Maxwell Leadership Academy.

Effeh is the lead consultant of Footprint Hospitality, CEO of Ibom tourism Nigeria, a seasoned professional with over 15 years experience tourism and hospitality, he is the initiator of Hospitality Master Class, a yearly training programme for hospitality frontline staff. He is a certified hotel distribution and Revenue expert. He holds both Bachelors of Science degree and Higher National Diploma in Accounting and also a diploma in Hospitality and Tourism from Atlantic Florida University.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines takes delivery of two A-350 aircraft

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Africa’s leading airline, Ethiopian Airlines has continued with the massive expansion of its fleet network, as it took delivery of two brand-new A-350 aircraft during the week. The grand reception ceremony was held at Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services premises in Addis Ababa. According to the airline, the latest development is in continuation of its […]
Travel & Tourism

Ikechi Uko: ‘Mybeautiful, sexy Lagos’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ikechi Uko is the organiser of Akwabba African Travel Market, Abuja Jabamah, Accra Weizo, and Travellers Awards as well as project director of Naija7 Wonders and publisher of Atqnews.com, among others, he shares a recent experience of destination Lagos after a drive through some major parts of the sprawling city Unbelievable. I went from Lagos […]
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR celebrates top tourism supportive agency 2020 award

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) is celebrating its recognisation as the top supportive agency 2020 award by the Travellers Award. In a letter dated February 22, 2021 and signed by Nkechi Uko, organiser of Travellers Awards, to the DG of NIHOTOUR, it said the award was in recognition of the dogged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica