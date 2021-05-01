International Hospitality Institute debuts in Nigeria, appoints 3 country directors

The International Hospitality Institute (IHI) has made its debut in Nigerian hospitality market, with the appointment of three country managers to run its affairs. According to a press release by it, the debutant institute is devoted to complementing other existing institutes in the country, as its hope lift to improve on hospitality profession in the country and place it on a podium to compete in the international market.

Membership of the institute is opened for individuals involved in hospitality business ranging from hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, airlines, casinos, clubs, retirement communities, to theme parks, bed and breakfast, peer to peer lodging. Others are hospitality schools, hospitality management companies, hospitality service companies, event planners, entertainers and transportation companies, among others.

It offers corporate membership for companies that are directly involved in hospitality business. These include hospitality brands, companies that own or managed hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, airlines, casinos, clubs, retirement communities, theme parks, bed and breakfast, peer to peer lodging hospitality schools, colleges and universities offering hospitality courses.

It also offers allied membership, with both categories of memberships attracting different cost, courses and benefits annually. The country directors are: Dr. Elisha Attai, global board member and chairman, Nigeria; Brian Efa, country manager and Allen Effeh, country director, media and publicity.

Attai is a media, communications and public relations practitioner as well as author and publisher and also the president/ founder of the African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) and the Initiator/organiser of the famed African Women in Leadership Conference (AWLC), a global Movement of Women of African descent. He holds Masters Degrees in Public Administration and Music Technology. Efa is a thoroughbred hospitality professional, with many years of experience. He was the first indigenous general manager of Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort Uyo now Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort.

He holds a certificate in Finance Management from Hotel School The Hague (Netherlands), certificate in Hotel Management from Wavecrest Collage of Hospitality and Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from University of Calabar. He also attended Harvard Business School, Lagos Business School and John Maxwell Leadership Academy.

Effeh is the lead consultant of Footprint Hospitality, CEO of Ibom tourism Nigeria, a seasoned professional with over 15 years experience tourism and hospitality, he is the initiator of Hospitality Master Class, a yearly training programme for hospitality frontline staff. He is a certified hotel distribution and Revenue expert. He holds both Bachelors of Science degree and Higher National Diploma in Accounting and also a diploma in Hospitality and Tourism from Atlantic Florida University.

