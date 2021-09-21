International Literacy Day: Challenges confronting African descents

Literacy, according to the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, is defined as an ability to read and write as well as to understand.

This reading ability ordinarily entails studying in an organised institution but findings showed that Africans got the encounter only during colonialism. Scholars have argued with substantial proof that people of African descent have their cultural ways of reading and writing even beyond oral tradition before the advent of the Europeans colonialists.

The controversy that the Europeans brought writing and reading skills to Africans had caused serious intellectual spat between African and European scholars.

In the heat of the argument, there was a reference to British historian Hugh Trevor Roper whose lecture at a conference at the University of Sussex in October, 1963 disclosed that there is no African history to teach but at present there is none, or very little.

There is only the history of Europeans in Africa, the rest is darkness, like the history of pre-Columbian America. And darkness is not a subject of history.

Roper’s submissions drew wailing reactions from diverse African scholars like Onwuka K Dike, JC Anene, JF Ade, Ajayi, Bolanle Awe, Abu Boah, Obaro Ikimi and host of others who vehemently disagreed with Roper tagging Africa as a ‘Dark Continent’ as contemptuous.

They put it proudly that Africa had existed with a well-organised 12 monarchical government and a civilized society before the advent of Europeans. The position of some of these African scholars was that the continent was never backward or dull as erroneously being projected by foreign voyagers.

They emphasized further that the European invasion stymied the full manifestation of African literacy development from materializing in the continent. Some of the typical analyses for countering the white ill fret were the calligraphy writing skills found in South Western region of Nigeria, known as Oracle slanting skill (Eji Ogbe ifa), the Sebede writing skill from Eastern Nigeria and the writing skills in Amharic and Semitic language discovered Ethiopia and ancient cartography in Egypt similar to Arabic or Tigrigna, Akkadian among other regions of the Mesopotamia. Findings show that literacy development that precedes civilization orchestrated learning/ research institutions which grew great in Europe and eventually sparked off the 18th Century Industrial Revolution that turned around the destiny of the world into a global village.

They argued that such ingenuity was not readily available in Africa at the time Europeans had burst out into the era of industrialism. Africans were said to be meddling with the issue of oral tradition, connotation in cognomen and memorabilia which could not march the European sophisticated writing and reading ability.

But up till now, the disagreement about the loss of rich African native literacy to colonialism has not been adequately resolved under scholastic review.

Today, what is seen on the African continent as literacy study is nothing but lingua franca, the adoption of writing and speaking of foreign language as one official language for communication which was syllabified for African literati consumption.

No wonder most African students fail to grasp the full concept of education as a platform to ensure civility, peaceful coexistence and socio-economic development among others. Many scholars have decried the phenomena as the main speckle factors affecting African industrial development among others.

Be as it may, African scholars insisted that Europeans civilization had disrupted the very peaceful foundation of native literacy knowledge, civilization, native science and technology.

Social experts have argued that it might take Africans a longer year to conform to foreign literacy and attain the globally prescribed civilization as its core native sense of speaking and writing had been stolen and replaced with lingua franca.

Though Africa was not the only colonized continent or region as other continents that were colonized side by side are great today and developed beyond measure. But why is Africa still lagging behind decades after the continent had gained her independence from colonialism.

The point, according Professor Babade of University of Gode, is that Africa had received an overdose of Western literacy that has eventually distorted her original frame of mind even with neo-colonialism.

Today all the colonized African countries are now part of the world celebrating International Literacy Day on every September 8 being observed annually by United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to spread the importance of literacy for individual, communities and societies as a factor of promoting human dignity and human right particularly towards ensuring a more literate and sustainable society with enduring peaceful co-existence.

Without much ado, all children of African descent are part of the celebration, even though their literacy knowledge has been woven into global tapestry, the typical Amulumala read and write study in what is called ‘Ede Ajeji’- meaning foreign language.

We all know the impact of this on African children till today. But I am still pondering over the literacy challenges confronting African people and if they can ever regain their lost socio-cultural mien in the 21st Century.

Be that as it may, Governments at all levels in Sub-Saharan Africa particularly in Nigeria can pioneer the rekindling of African literacy hope by encouraging the study of African rich cultural norms and values in schools through indigenous literacy research framework that will revive the native alphabets and advance the local numerical study among others towards attaining true industrialization even in the face of neocolonialism.

Ositelu works with the Ogun State Ministry of Information & Strategy and writes from Abeokuta, Ogun State

