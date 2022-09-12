International Literacy Day: NGO provides learning materials for 1000 orphans, vulnerable children

In line with the UNESCO global themefor2022InternationalLiteracy Day; ‘Transforming LiteracyLearningSpaces’, JAKINNGO, a non-governmental organisation, has provided learning materials to over 1000 orphans and vulnerable children, residing majorly in slums andlowcostareasof 12LGAsof LagosandOgunstates, drawnfrom226 government primary and secondary schools, through their annual ‘Dress A Child For School Project’ to commemoratetheSeptember8, 2020 International Literacy Day.

Speakingduringtheeventwhich held at JAKIN NGO Office premises in Yaba Lagos, President of the body, Mrs. Olubukola Adebiyi, said the impact of NGO’s ‘Dress A ChildForSchoolProject’ hasalready attracted 10 recognition awards, especially from the office of the Lagos State governor, Ministry of Education and Mainland LGA Education Authority.

AccordingtoAdebiyi,”Thisisthe 13th edition of the dress a child for schoolprojectandthisyear’sproject is 100% higher than what we have spent in the last 12 years because of inflation and we appreciate our sponsors, especially Gamesville Foundation, Falcon Corporation, Purple Mayland, Mariteam Ltd, Be Happy Groups. “So far, 6500 orphans and vulnerable children have benefitted from this program since its inception in 2010.

“Thisyear, eachchildwillreceive, a branded rechargeable transistor radio, one set of school uniform, one pair of socks, one pair of school sandals, one school bag, one dozen exercisebooksandonesetof stationaries- biro, pencil, eraser, sharpener and ruler for thisacademicsession.”

A beneficiary of the NGO project since 2009, a visually impaired young man, 20-year old, Ojo Abayomi Anuoluwapo, while giving his appreciation, narrated how JAKIN NGO supported him all through his secondary school education at King’s College, since 2009, spending an average of N150, 000 per term for his educational materials and also making sure he gets regular eye health care. Goodwill messages also poured in from other students who have benefitted from the NGO since inception.

Present at the occasion, include members of board of directors of the NGO, Dr. Adebiyi, Ms Ozah Ufuoma from Falcon Corporation, Adediran Aderonke, a representative from the Ministry of Education and the guest speaker, Dr , Mrs. OlusolaAdenakan, Principal, Birrel SecondaryschoolandMrsJoyOdigbo, representing Parents Forum, Ajala Kolufunke from Gamesville andrepresentativesfromEducation District 1V.

