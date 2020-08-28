News

International reaction to resignation of Japan’s PM, Abe

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nation’s longest serving premier, said on Friday he is resigning due to health reasons.
Here Reuters brings what some internatinoal leaders and businesspeople are saying about Abe:

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

“Prime Minister Abe is a man of integrity and wisdom. He has been the senior statesman in our region and across the globe, a strong promoter of open trade and an outstanding international diplomat for Japan. He has advocated for the region’s prosperity and stability, bringing his leadership as an experienced statesman of the first order.
“Prime Minister Abe steps down as a regional leader having made unprecedented contributions, particularly as we respond to the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.”

TAIWAN PRESIDENT TSAI ING-WEN

“Prime Minister Abe was always friendly to Taiwan, whether on policy or the rights and interests of Taiwan’s people – he was extremely positive. We value his friendly feelings towards Taiwan and hope he is healthy.”

KWONG TAE-SHIN, VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE FEDERATION OF KOREAN INDUSTRIES, A SOUTH KOREAN BUSINESS LOBBY GROUP

“President Moon Jae-in and Abe do not have good personal relationship, which contributed to adverse bilateral ties. When a new leader takes office in Japan, he can give momentum to improving bilateral relations. The two countries acknowledge that unnecessary diplomatic and trade conflicts would not help each other at a time when COVID -19 further adds difficulty to trade and business activities globally.”

MARCUS SCHURMANN, CEO, GERMAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY IN JAPAN

“He did a lot of good with regards just to the fact that he was one of the key promoters for multilateralism and free trade and did a lot to move to Japan back onto the world stage. Japan recovered the visibility and recognition the third-largest economy in the world deserves.
“We have FTAs and he also tackled a lot of difficult problems. Just thinking about relations with China, relations also with Russia, and also the difficult relationship with the U.S. at least since Trump came into power.
“I do not want to say he failed, but at least what is an unsolved problem is the relationship was Korea. I think that’s the kind of problem which his successor has to work on.
“He succeeded in bringing the Olympics to Tokyo. I think this is also a major achievement we should not forget.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buhari approves renewal of appointment of 12 non-career Ambassadors

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors, assuring Nigerians of fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, he stated: “The assurance from the President became necessary following recent complaints after announcement […]
News

Boko Haram: Coalition thanks Buhari for eradicating terrorists from Bauchi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bauchi Coalition of Progressives has sent a thank you message to President Muhammadu Buhari, for completely eradicating Boko Haram terrorists from Bauchi State. The coalition said the appreciation became imperative following the efforts of Mr. President, which led to the Complete disappearance of the terrorists from the nook and cranny of Bauchi State. According […]
News

Ondo guber: APC, PDP, 15 others beat INEC deadline

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said all the 17 political parties fielding candidates for the October 10 Ondo State governorship election, have been able to upload particulars of their nominated candidates on its portal. According to the schedule of activities for the election,   INEC gave June 28 as the last day for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: