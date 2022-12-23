International Security Organisation honours DG DSS, Bichi

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, has bagged the Distinguished Security Service Award by the International Security Organisation (ISO-SEC).

The Award was bestowed on Bichi at the end of the organisation’s international conference at Marriot Hotel, Zurich, Switzerland with the theme: ‘Threats to Security: A global

perspective’.

New Telegraph reports that the award, which took place on Thursday, December 22, comes a few months after the DSS boss was conferred with the national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the Organisation’s President, Dr Nikolas Fokianos, the award on Bichi is in “recognition of his excellent leadership of the primary domestic intelligence Agency of Nigeria and the recorded successes against emerging internal threats in the country”.

The DGSS was represented at the Forum by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, who appreciated the organisers for considering the DGSS worthy of the honour.

According to Afunanya: “Bichi is deserving of the accolade, more so that the DSS under him has accomplished many feats and will continue to ensure the effective discharge of its mandate without let or hindrance.”

The Management and Staff of the Service have heartily congratulated the DG and wished him greater heights, good health and long life.

