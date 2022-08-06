Travel & Tourism

International tourism arrivals hit 250mill in 5 months amidgrowing challenges

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Amidst growing challenges occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic and global economic and geo-political tensions, tourism as continued to witness strong recovery as international arrivals hits over 250 millions in the last five months (January – May 2022). This is according to the latest United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) World Tourism Barometer report.

This compares to 77 million arrivals from January to May 2021 and means that the sector has recovered almost half (46%) of pre-pandemic 2019 levels. UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, expressed delight over the development, saying; “The recovery of tourism has gathered pace in many parts of the world, weathering the challenges standing in its way,” however, he called for cautious optimism as he drew attention to some of the challenges that could impact the recovery process; “economic headwinds and geopolitical challenges which could impact the sector in the remainder of 2022 and beyond.”

The report also gave account of regional performances, with Europe and Americas leading the recovery race, as Europe welcomed more than four times as many international arrivals as in the first five months of 2021 (+350%), boosted by strong intra-regional demand and the removal of all travel restrictions in a growing number of countries. The region saw particularly robust performance in April (+458%), reflecting a busy Easter period. In the Americas, arrivals more than doubled (+112%). However, the strong rebound is measured against weak results in 2021 and arrivals remain overall 36% and 40% below 2019 levels in both regions, respectively.

The same pattern is seen across other regions. The strong growth in the Middle East (+157%) and Africa (+156%) remained 54% and 50% below 2019 levels respectively, and Asia and the Pacific almost doubled arrivals (+94%), though numbers were 90% below 2019, as some borders remained closed to non-essential travel.

 

Our Reporters

