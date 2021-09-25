International Tourism, Transportation Summit and Expo 2021 to leverage on AfCFTA benefits

This year’s edition of the International Tourism, Transportation Summit and Expo 2021, is focused on leveraging on the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Act (AFCTA) in ensuring sustainability of economic growth and development in transportation and tourism sectors as well as other allied sectors. The summit and expo event is scheduled to hold between November 16 and 17.

Organised by the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Federal Capital Territory Administration, the Organised Private Sector and relevant organisations and critical stakeholders in the travel, tourism and transportation sectors, is expected to be attended by players from both the public and private sectors covering all the related and allied industries. With the theme: Tourism Transportation Connectivity and Partnership: Leveraging the AfCFTA Regime for Economic Sustainability, the 2021 Summit and Expo is scheduled to hold between November 15 and 16 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja. According to the President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, the theme of the summit, which was came into existence in 2017, ‘‘is in line with the strategic framework for delivering on Africa’s goal for inclusive and sustainable development through accelerated Intra-African trade and to boost Africa’s trading position in the global market by strengthening Africa’s common voice and policy space in global trade negotiations.’’

He further stated that: ‘‘In reaffirming the need for developing programmes of international cooperation within the African continent in order to improve and strengthen the basic conditions for the sustainable development of tourism transportation industries, the International Tourism Transport Summit for the 2021 seeks to deliberate on the complex relationship between transport provision and tourism in boosting the economy of the continent via a single market for goods, services, facilitated by movement of persons and to deepen the economic integration of the African continent in accordance with the Pan – African vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa.’’

Summit and Expo is seen as critical to the development of the country’s economy as its deals with issues relating to bridging transport and tourism policies and the creation of a liberalised market for easy and free movement of goods and services. Therefore, it is expected among others to highlight and bring to the front burner policy implementation modules developed for successive rounds of negotiation among trading partners of the African continent.

Since its inception, the summit and expo has become a veritable platform for the various participants to showcase and market their transportation and tourism services to both national and international cross-sectorial delegates from aviation, maritime, railways, airport operations, road transportation, national and international travel, and mass transportation operators in different industries. This year’s edition will further build on this mixed level of participation in line with the regional integration efforts of the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS). Besides the conference sessions, there will be an exhibition-B2B and G2B sessions, Tourism Transport Ambassadors Award and gala night.

Like this: Like Loading...