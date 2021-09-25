Travel & Tourism

International Tourism, Transportation Summit and Expo 2021 to leverage on AfCFTA benefits

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

This year’s edition of the International Tourism, Transportation Summit and Expo 2021, is focused on leveraging on the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Act (AFCTA) in ensuring sustainability of economic growth and development in transportation and tourism sectors as well as other allied sectors. The summit and expo event is scheduled to hold between November 16 and 17.

Organised by the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Federal Capital Territory Administration, the Organised Private Sector and relevant organisations and critical stakeholders in the travel, tourism and transportation sectors, is expected to be attended by players from both the public and private sectors covering all the related and allied industries. With the theme: Tourism Transportation Connectivity and Partnership: Leveraging the AfCFTA Regime for Economic Sustainability, the 2021 Summit and Expo is scheduled to hold between November 15 and 16 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja. According to the President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, the theme of the summit, which was came into existence in 2017, ‘‘is in line with the strategic framework for delivering on Africa’s goal for inclusive and sustainable development through accelerated Intra-African trade and to boost Africa’s trading position in the global market by strengthening Africa’s common voice and policy space in global trade negotiations.’’

He further stated that: ‘‘In reaffirming the need for developing programmes of international cooperation within the African continent in order to improve and strengthen the basic conditions for the sustainable development of tourism transportation industries, the International Tourism Transport Summit for the 2021 seeks to deliberate on the complex relationship between transport provision and tourism in boosting the economy of the continent via a single market for goods, services, facilitated by movement of persons and to deepen the economic integration of the African continent in accordance with the Pan – African vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa.’’

Summit and Expo is seen as critical to the development of the country’s economy as its deals with issues relating to bridging transport and tourism policies and the creation of a liberalised market for easy and free movement of goods and services. Therefore, it is expected among others to highlight and bring to the front burner policy implementation modules developed for successive rounds of negotiation among trading partners of the African continent.

Since its inception, the summit and expo has become a veritable platform for the various participants to showcase and market their transportation and tourism services to both national and international cross-sectorial delegates from aviation, maritime, railways, airport operations, road transportation, national and international travel, and mass transportation operators in different industries. This year’s edition will further build on this mixed level of participation in line with the regional integration efforts of the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS). Besides the conference sessions, there will be an exhibition-B2B and G2B sessions, Tourism Transport Ambassadors Award and gala night.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Akwa Ibom govt to host NATOP on June 26

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Akwa Ibom State government has elected to host the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) scheduled to hold between June 26 and 28 in Uyo, the state capital. The theme of the celebration is: “Restarting tourism in Nigeria: A new template.’’ With the former Minister of Tourism, Ghana, […]
Travel & Tourism

AU unfolds agenda for Africa celebrates 2021

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

African Union Commission has declared 2021 as the year of Art, Culture and Heritage, to this end, a series of Pan-African events, called Africa Celebrates, has been packaged to celebrate mother Africa. It is scheduled to hold between October 15 and 22 at The Club Addis and the African Union Headquarters in Ethiopia. Africa Celebrates […]
Travel & Tourism

NANTA President, Akporiaye wins Media Platinum Merit Award

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, has won this year’s edition of the Nigeria Media Platinum Merit Award for her excellent performance and leading role in promoting Nigerian travel trade business in the face of the negative impact of COVID- 19 pandemic had on global travel. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica