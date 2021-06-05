News

International tourist arrivals down 83% in Q1 2021

Tourism has continue its spiral downward trend as international tourist arrivals were down 83% in the first quarter of this year, a situation that has been attributed to the effect of COVID-19, with widespread travel restrictions still in place. However, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is upbeat about the developing, saying that index shows signs of a slow uptick in confidence. With destinations across the globe between January and March welcoming 180 million fewer international arrivals compared to the first quarter of last year. Asia and the Pacific continued to suffer the lowest levels of activity with a 94% drop in international arrivals over the three-month period. Europe recorded the second largest decline with -83%, followed by Africa (-81%), the Middle East (-78%) and the Americas (-71%).

This all follows on from the 73% fall in worldwide international tourist arrivals recorded in 2020, making it the worst year on record for the sector. UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, expressed confidence over demand for travels but called for coordinated efforts. “There is significant pent-up demand and we see confidence slowly returning. Vaccinations will be key for recovery, but we must improve coordination and communication while making testing easier and more affordable if we want to see a rebound for the summer season in the northern hemisphere,” he said.

The latest survey of the UNWTO Panel of Tourism Experts shows prospects for the May-August period improving slightly. Alongside this, the pace of the vaccination rollout in some key source markets as well as policies to restart tourism safely, most notably the EU Digital Green Certificate, have boosted hopes for a rebound in some of these markets. Overall, 60% expect a rebound in international tourism only in 2022, up from 50% in the January 2021 survey. The remaining 40% see a potential rebound in 2021, though this is down slightly from the percentage in January. Nearly half of the experts do not see a return to 2019 international tourism levels before 2024 or later, while the percentage of respondents indicating a return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 has somewhat decreased (37%), when compared to the January survey.

