International travel still on decline, records marginal growth in May

COVID – 19 pandemic has continued to impact the travel and tourism industry with international travel yet to pick up in the sector as between January and May the international tourist arrivals were 85% below 2019 levels (or a 65% drop on 2020), this is according to latest data by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

However, the report indicated a small uptick in May, as the emergence of COVID-19 variants and the continued imposition of restrictions are weighing on the recovery of international travel. Meanwhile, domestic tourism continues to rebound in many parts of the world. Over the first five months of the year, world destinations recorded 147 million fewer international arrivals (overnight visitors) compared to the same period of 2020, or 460 million less than pre-pandemic year of 2019. However, the data does point to a relatively small upturn in May, with arrivals declining by 82% (versus May 2019), after falling by 86% in April.

This slight upward trend emerged as some destinations started to ease restrictions and consumer confidence rose slightly. Speaking on this sad development, the Secretary General of UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili said that: “Accelerating the pace of vaccination worldwide, working on effective coordination and communication on ever changing travel restrictions while advancing digital tools to facilitate mobility will be critical to rebuild trust in travel and restart tourism.” Details of the report shows that Asia and the Pacific continued to suffer the largest decline with a 95% drop in international arrivals, Europe (-85%) recorded the second largest decline in arrivals, followed by the Middle East (-83%) and Africa (-81%). While the Americas (-72%) saw a comparatively smaller decrease.

In June, the number of destinations with complete closure of borders decreased to 63, from 69 in February. Of these, 33 were in Asia and the Pacific, while just seven in Europe, the region with the fewest restrictions on travel currently in place.

