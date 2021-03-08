News

International Women's Day: Audiomack celebrates African women in music

In celebration of this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD), music streaming platform, Audiomack, has spotlighted 10 phenomenal women in the African music industry, who are impacting the growth of the music ecosystem across the continent.

Tapping into this year’s global IWD theme – #ChooseToChallenge, Audiomack highlighted how these women are challenging inequality and fostering inclusion within the African music scene, through a video compilation amplifying their shared voices towards accelerating gender parity.

According to the platform, the video serves as a call to action for other individuals in the African music industry to lend their support in creating a gender-balanced world.

The video features Yemi Alade, Nigerian Artiste; Kay Faith, South-African Audio Engineer & Record Producer; Nadia Mukami, Kenyan Artiste; MzVee, Ghanaian Artiste; Osagie O., Country Manager for ONErpm Nigeria; Zuchu, Tanzanian Artiste; Muthoni Drummer Queen, Kenyan Artiste; Ms Cosmo, South African Hip-Hop DJ; Aika Navy Kenzo, Tanzanian Artiste and Charlotte Bwana, Head of Business Development & Media Partnerships at Audiomack Africa.

Speaking about the initiative, David Ponte, CMO and Co-Founder of Audiomack expressed the company’s pledge to ensuring gender parity and amplifying female voices across the continent.

He said: “We celebrate the progress that has been made in the music industry but recognize that there is still more to be accomplished. At Audiomack, we are committed to choosing to challenge by nurturing a diverse, inclusive environment in which all of our people are empowered to achieve their full potential.”

Also commenting, Jason Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy at Audiomack Africa said: “The #FemaleForces playlist is a testament to the amazing female talents across Africa who define the future of music. We will continue to champion the rights of women, and will do this while celebrating the phenomenal African female powerhouses who have left permanent footsteps on the local & global music scene.”

To support the campaign, Audiomack is further amplifying female voices that drive culture and change by creating a #FemaleForces playlist full of tracks by both emerging and established female artists across the continent, which can be found on the app.

Audiomack is a free, limitless music sharing and discovery platform for artists, tastemakers, labels and fans. With a presence in all 54 African countries, the platform aims to democratize music streaming by providing accessibility for all.

