International Women’s Day: Jumoke Okoya-Thomas seeks better opportunities for women

Oladipupo Awojobi

As the world marks the International Women’s Day Celebration on Monday March 8, 2021, the Women’s Leader of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas is seeking better opportunities for the women.
In a statement released by her media office, which she personally signed, Hon. Okoya-Thomas said that the theme of this year’s edition of the day; “Women In Leadership, Achieving An Equal Future In A COVID-19 World” is timely.
Okoya-Thomas, who was once a member of the Federal House of Representatives, stressed in the statement that women were mostly affected by the pandemic as they serve as the central point in their various families.
She then urged state governments, the Federal Government and corporate organisations to provide more opportunities for women to thrive as the world braces up to cope with the challenges that came with the pandemic.
“Many women lost their husbands, while some lost their children to the deadly virus. Quite a lot of women also lost their means of livelihoods during the pandemic. It is therefore imperative that the various institutions provide a safety net for women during this trying period in our history.
“We all know that life is no longer the same for most families and many women have had to cope with the challenges of serving as breadwinners for their families.
“As we all know, COVID-19 did not discriminate against any of the two sexes as it affects both men and women, so the world should start giving Women equal opportunities with their male counterparts,” she said.
The Women’s Leader advised that the best way to restore normalcy to the system is to allow women to serve in leadership positions.

