International Women’s Month: Female journalists share experiences in crisis reporting

To celebrate the international Women’s History Month, the US Consulate in Lagos, recently held a one-day panel discussion with women in Journalism. The discussions which highlighted some of the challenges faced by female journalists in the male dominated profession had panellists who have had vast experiences in conflict; crises and sports reporting share their experiences in the field.

Among the panellists were Deutsche Welle’s West Africa Correspondent, Amaka Okoye; Arise TV correspondent, Seyitan Atigarin, CNN Africa Supervising Editor, Stephanie Busari, Super Sport TV Host, Chisom Mbonu-Ezeoke and Channel’s Television Foreign Affairs Editor, Amarachi Ubani who anchored the programme. At Ikeja American Corner, Lagos, where the event took place, it was a complete women’s only affair as female mass communications students and faculty members from journalism schools as well as female journalists from TV, radio, print and online media were brought together in one space to learn from each other.

The Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate, Stephen Ibelli, while welcoming the guests, stated that women journalists face added challenges in an already challenging profession. Ahead of the 2023 general elections, he advised there should be checks to make sure women politicians are treated respectfully. He charged women to persevere, stand their ground and say no to programmes that feature only men. Starting up the conversations on conflict reporting, Seyitan Atigarin, Arise correspondent, who reported live the events that took place on the one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, stated that during crisis situations, people assume that women cannot handle themselves but in reality it is not all about physical strength but more about the courage of the reporter. “When covering the anniversary of #EndSARS protest, there was no plan. I mean no one knows how things might turn out. I just got there ready to do my job like any other day and things took a downward turn with the confrontation with the police by the protesters. “I was lucky to have been on the other side of Oriental Hotel when the army arrived, so it was easy for us to head back from the scene. At that point, I was not thinking if I was a woman or a man. All I knew was that I am a human being and I have a family. I remember my mum calling me to tell me that if I don’t leave Lekki Toll Gate, she was going to disown me.”

I advise correspondents who cover crisis to invest in therapy – Amaka Okoye (Deutsche Welle)

Amaka Okoye, who has covered major conflict situations in Yobe, Zamfara states and her most recent being the anniversary of Chibok girls (who were abducted in April 2014) and reunion, explained that it is hard to detach oneself from the story. She explained that there had been many occasions where she just broke down in tears when the occasion became too overwhelming for her.

On how she prepares herself before going into crisis and conflict situations to report, Okoye explained that the first thing she does is make sure her head is in the right space at the time and then constantly remind herself that the story must be told.

“First of all you don’t plan. You don’t know how things are going to turn out. It is very important to know where your head is or where your head space is. Every time I go out, I say to myself ‘this story has to be told’. I am aware of what is happening and I pay attention to what is happening. “I will also be honest to say that it is difficult to completely remove yourself from the story.

I shamelessly always cry in many crisis situations. My editors always try to blur my face so that our viewers do not see my puffy eyes. I am also sure that some of my camera colleagues will have visuals of me hiding to cry because to be honest that is the best way to let it out. It’s horrific. It is horrendous when a mother calls you and ‘journalist, are they going to bring back my child or do you think they have killed him? It is torturous.” Okoye shared that one of the things that has kept her intact through it all is that she was intentionally investing in therapy. “I had to deliberately and internationally do that because I have had nervous breakdowns.

“I went to Kebbi State and from there we moved to Zamfara and then to Niger State for the 7th year anniversary of the Chibok girls. The event was supposed to be a beautiful one and then things just degenerated into chaos within minutes. Before we could blink, two people had already been shot – two people were dead! You don’t prepare for such and before you know it, you realise that you are already in it.

So therapy has been helpful. You just need to talk about all those emotions. I also journal a lot. I write about things I have witnessed and experienced. Because you get caught up in these situations and sometimes you need an escape. You are trying to get the story and not be the story. “What saved me on that occasion (Chibok anniversary) was that I knew a little bit of the language and I had dressed like a typical northerner. So dressing appropriately also helps.

At that moment having someone or friends to just ask ‘are you okay’ is like the best thing ever and I would just start crying by saying I am okay. Sometimes I feel I am ok and little simple words could trigger deep emotions and nervousness.” The anchor, Amarachi Ubani chipped in that at the beginning of her journalism career, someone told her that she must have a vice to help control the stress of the job. “Like the men, it’s either, they drink heavily, smoke or they womanise. But what can female journalists do? I think ours is that we cry and talk about it. I believe crying is not always a sign of weakness. It can be strength too,” she said

Female journalists should tackle men who address us as ‘Gentlemen of the press’ – Busari (CNN)

CNN Africa Supervising Editor, Stephanie Busari, hailed the initiative of the US Consulate in bringing women together describing this event as one of her “best moments.” She said women covering crises bring a level of empathy to reporting as they do so with heart and compassion. “I embrace my gender in reporting” she stated. She said female journalists must tackle men who stereotype them at press conferences when they address women as “Gentlemen of the press.” “I have seen many challenges but I must call on all of us. When we are at conferences and our dear politicians address us as ‘Gentlemen of the press’ can we tackle them because it means they don’t see us,” she said She said media owners and news managers must find competent women and give them more opportunities noting that “one side only cannot be telling the story.”

There’s need to mentor other women to report sports – Chisom (SuperSport)

For SuperSport TV Host, Chisom Mbonu-Ezeoke, being a loner in a predominantly men’s turf, men became her first source of inspiration. At the beginning, being the only woman made her become “one of the guys” and this had its advantage. However, she said that it is regrettable and a failure on her part that she has not been able to mentor more women who have the same passion for reporting sports like her. A part she says she is working seriously to achieve soon. At the questions and answer session, a participant asked to know if the risk attached to journalism will not affect marriage and work-life balance; all the panellists responded that it would not. Amaka said with a good support system, a woman will do well, but added that a woman’s success should not be tied to marriage. Chisom pointed out that beside the hazards of the job that can put pressure on the marriage; she said there are pressures that come with marriage that have nothing to do with the job. Stephanie was of the view that “marriage should enhance your life and personal goals”.

