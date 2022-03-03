Internet: 24.9m Nigerians have ‘meaningful’ connectivity –Report

Out of the 142 million internet connections recorded in Nigeria as of December 2021, only 24.9 million Nigerians had internet access that can be described as meaningful or impactful. This is according to the latest report by the global body advocating easy access to the internet, the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI).

Based on the estimated 200 million population of the country, the body declared that only 12 per cent of Nigerians enjoy meaningful connectivity. In the context of the A4AI research, meaningful connectivity is a framework and policy target to increase internet access within a country. It measures four key pillars of access: 4G-like speeds, smartphone ownership, an unlimited access point at home, work, or place of study and daily use. According to the report, as of 2021, only 26 per cent of Nigerians were enjoying 4G speed internet connectivity, while 44 per cent of the population had a smartphone.

The report also revealed that only 22 per cent of internet users in the country had unlimited access, while 38 per cent of Nigerians used the internet daily. While noting that being connected to the internet has become more important than ever before, the body stated that the internet’s value to hu-man activities such as education, finance, health and governance, has expanded to new heights with the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Whereas it was once an optional luxury, internet access became a crucial way to learn, to the bank, to access healthcare and to stay informed,” it added. The body, however, observed that the internet experience has not been equal. “Just as many people and activities have moved online over the past two years, millions have been excluded. By the latest ITU estimates, 4.9 billion people around the world use the internet. At the other end, nearly three billion people have never used the internet,” it said.

The A4AI research studied nine countries classified as low and middle-income countries, which include Colombia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mozambique,Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa, using mobile phone surveys to estimate the number of people with meaningful connectivity in each. Highlighting the findings of the research in its report, the body stated: “We found that, on average, only one in ten people in these countries have meaningful connectivity. This compares with just under half who have basic internet access, by latest official figures. Across all nine surveyed countries, estimates of meaningful connectivity remain far behind national figures on internet use, underlining that there are large inequalities among those who are online, as well as between those with and without internet access.

“There were large variations in the number of people with meaningful connectivity in the countries we studied, ranging from one in four people in Colombia to fewer than one in 160 Rwandans. Consistently, in all nine countries, urban internet users were more likely to have meaningful connectivity than rural internet users. The rural meaningful connectivity gap in Rwanda is 267 per cent – meaning that Rwanda’s digital economy would need to grow another 2.5 times over exclusively in meaningfully connecting rural communities to close the urban/rural divide. “Men who are online are more likely to have meaningful connectivity than women who are online. These disparities exist even in countries that have closed the gender gap in basic access such as South Africa and Colombia,” it revealed.

Specifically, the body said its research revealed a deeper inequality of access that runs within South Africa compared to Colombia and in Ghana compared to Nigeria. “Despite both country pairs having similar levels of internet use at the national level, only an estimated 13 per cent of South Africans (one of every five internet users) have meaningful connectivity compared to 26 per cent of Colombians (two of every five internet users).

In Ghana, only seven per cent of Ghanaians have meaningful connectivity compared to 12 per cent of Nigerians. It noted that as governments develop their broadband policies and national digital agendas with the lessons from COVID-19, meaningful connectivity offers a framework to set targets and ambitions for internet access that has an impact on individuals’ lives. The body added that governments must prioritise reliable, affordable and meaningful connectivity for their citizens if they are serious about securing the benefits of digital society for everyone.

“As governments think about their post-pandemic policy agendas, they must prioritise reliable and quality connectivity for their citizens if they are serious about securing the benefits of digital society to all their people. For an individual, it can mean the difference between access to education, banking and healthcare — or none of them. For a society, internet access can determine how realistic and how impactful digitalisation programmes will be,” it said.

