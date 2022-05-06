Business

Internet Data: FG admits rip-off by service providers

The Federal Government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has admitted that it is facing the challenges of regulating data bulk billings of Nigerian service providers in the country’s telecommunications sector. Available report shows that spending on data roaming decreased to N12.319 million in the second quarter of 2021 from N13.032 million in the first quarter of that year.

The Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, explained that one of the biggest challenges FCCPC was facing in the country’s ICT sector was lack of transparency in billings, which makes Nigerians spend fortunes on call cards and data usage. Irukera stated that it was interesting that the one on voice billing has been resolved amicably in the country’s telecommunications sector, following the introduction of per seconds billing by Global- Com. But on data usage, the FCCPC executive vice chairman pointed out that it was still difficult for government to regulate that and that this may not be unconnected with lack of transparency on the side of the service providers operating in the country. According to him, there will be light at the end of the tunnel with the reports of a study indicating that Nigeria has joined those that will assist to monitor competition, roaming charges and all of that in the telecommunications industry. Irukeka said: “One of our challenges in the telecommunications industry is lack of transparency in billing. In voice, that has emerged. If you remember many years ago, there was no way to do per second billing, until one company came in and started doing per second voice calls.

So, now, you can tell from your voice call, you can literally see how much minutes you spent and what is the cost and it can show you an itemised bill. “But with data, it’s still hard to operate and difficult to control. I just had a meeting in South Africa, last month and this was one of our discussions at the meeting on transparency in data billings.” He continued: “There is a study that Nigeria has joined across the continent that will assist us to monitor competition, roaming charges and all of that in tele-communications. So, some of the things we see as technology, they come with the flip side of the coins, which is the drawback and the whole world will be struggling at the same time to learn best how to regulate big tech and all the things that have come with it.

“We don’t dispute with the great things it does, but, it’s coming with the problem associated with those great things too. So, we have to find the right balance to resolve all the challenges around the phone technology.” Meanwhile, the Nigerian telecommunications industry recorded significant growth in year 2020 as Nigerians consumed a total of 205,880.4 terabytes data in the year. This is according to the 2020 subscriber/network data report released by the Nigerian Communications Commission. Using the average cost of 1GB of data at N487.18, as announced by NCC in 2020, Nigerians spent at least N100.3 billion on internet data in the review year. According to the report, data usage in 2020 increased from 123,648 terabytes recorded in 2019 to 205,880.4 terabytes, representing a 66.5 per cent increase during the review period. The report also outlined that broadband penetration peaked at 45.93 per cent within the year. A cursory look at the report revealed that revenue generated by GSM operators increased by 12.33 per cent from N2.02 trillion recorded in the previous year to N2.27 trillion in the review period, while internet service providers generated a sum of N68.96 billion in revenues, up 28.31 per cent compared to N53.75 billion recorded in 2019.

 

Our Reporters

