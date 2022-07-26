Metro & Crime

Internet Fraud: Court jails 22-year-old student, 39-year-old graduate 6 months each

A 22-year-old student, Adejumo Joshua Adedeji was yesterday sentenced to six months imprisonment for his involvement in internet fraud. He was sentenced by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court after he pleaded guilty to a count charge of involvement in cybercrime activities brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

Addressing the court while reviewing the facts of the case, the prosecution counsel, Babatunde Sonoiki informed the judge that the defendant had in his possession fraudulent documents containing false information.

 

The lawyer revealed that the convict, on March 22, 2022, with intent to defraud and in furtherance to internet/cybercrime activities, had in his Apple iPhone 12 pro max, fraudulent documents chat he knew to be false.

 

The offence, according to the prosecution, is contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011. He pleaded guilty to the amended one charge. In pleading for mercy before the court, the convict, through his lawyer, Miss Demilade Ayinde-Mashal pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

The counsel also informed the court that the convict is remorseful and is asking for a second chance. In similar vein, Justice Taiwo also sentenced a 39-year-old graduate, Babatunde Oladejo to six months imprisonment for being in possession of false documents.

 

He was handed the jail term after pleading guilty to a count charge of amended information brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Before the sentence was handed down, the EFCC lawyer, Mr. Samuel Daji had informed the judge that the convicted Oladejo falsely represent himself as Lone Wolf to the victim, and defrauded him of over N10 million. Daji also told the court that the jailed Oladejo had fraudulent documents in his HP Elitebook laptop which he used to defraud the victim.

 

While informing Justice Taiwo that the convict had made restitution of N10m through a signed Managers Cheque, Daji insisted that the offence is contrary to Section 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

