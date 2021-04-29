Internet Fraud: EFCC apprehends 33 ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday, arrested 33 Internet fraud suspects, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the Head, Media of the anti-graft agency, the suspects were apprehended at Adigbe, Oloke, Ibara Housing Estate Extension and Idi Ori areas of Abeokuta, following actionable intelligence earlier received on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects include: Sodiq Kotoye, Lawal Sofiu Temitope, Abiola Gabriel Oladimeji, Olufowobi Adeniyi, Lateef Taiwo, Oyebasi Damilola, Oluwatoyin Awonuga, Akinbode Azeez, Kayode Victor, Sulaimon Abdulahi, Adekona Tolani, Babatunde Rotimi, Oduwole Olatokunbo, Fatai Habeeb, Fashola Pelumi, Obitokun Olugbade, Atewojaye Oluwadamilare, Fawaz Calfos, , Obadina Tobi Godfrey, Eugushi Mumuni, Ehis Hopkins, Kolawole Bankole, and Balogun Toheeb.

Others are: Alaka Ismail, Adebowale Babatunde, Yusuf Ajibola, Adeoye Hammed, Omolayo Odutola, Musabaudeen Azeez Ayomide, Anifowoshe Babamide, Habeeb Ibrahim, Oladimeji Odunayo, Opatola and Malik Sunday.

Items recovered from the suspects included: 18 cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents.

“They will soon be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the EFCC said.

