Internet fraud: Imo Police Command arrests fleeing syndicate

Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives from the Tactical Unit, Imo State Police Command have busted a syndicate of notorious Internet fraudsters, who have been on the run following a series of Cyber crimes they had committed within the state and neighbouring states.
The suspects, who were identified as  Chidiebere Nwaguma (23) Chukwuemeka Johnson (20) and Maduka Vincent (22), were arrested on May 20 at around 10: 40pm, after the operatives acted on intelligence.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana in a statement Monday said the suspects were arrested along Amakohia Owerri/Orlu Road, Owerri in a Lexus 350 RX car with registration number GGE 966 GP and suspected to have been bought with the proceeds of their crime.
Elkana said during interrogation the suspects confessed to have defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public.
Three laptops and three IPhones, used in perpetrating the fraud, were also recovered from the suspects including some wraps of  substances suspected to be Indian Hemp.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has directed that the suspects be charged to court.

Reporter

