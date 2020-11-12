Metro & Crime

Internet fraud: LAUTECH final year student bags 12 months jail

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday sentenced a final year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Lawal Olakunle, to 12 months imprisonment for internet fraud otherwise known as ‘yahoo yahoo’.

The convict pleaded guilty to internet fraud and unlawful possession of N282,068.80 preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The prosecutor, Mr. Sulaeman Bashir, told the court that the convict was arrested at the ‘Club Secret,’ Osogbo, on October 14, 2019, upon intelligent report. He said the crime contravened the provisions of Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering Act, 2011.

The prosecution told the court that the statement of account of the convict obtained from the United Bank of Africa (UBA) revealed that he had benefited USD800 (about N282,068.80) from Garl Li of California, the United States of America (USA). The EFCC tendered the iPhone 8plus, the money, statement of account and confessional statement of the convict, which the court admitted as exhibits. Counsel to the convict, Adebayo Adedapo, told the court that his client filed plea bargain, having realised his mistakes. He thereby urged the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing Olakunle, noting that he should have graduated from LAUTECH and go for service if not for the outbreak of coronavirus.

Adedapo said his client was a first time offender and would not go back into crime if forgiven. Justice Ayoola thereby sentenced Olakunle to 12 months imprisonment from November 26, 2019. The judge ordered that the iPhone should be auctioned and the proceed be paid alongside N282,100 to the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

We’ve been abandoned, Bayelsa flood victims cry out

Posted on Author Reporter

*We’re working on something, says govt Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa People displaced by flooding at the weekend complained about the inability of the Bayelsa State government to house them in Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. They also complained that the state government has not provided them with relief materials to ease their suffering disclosing that the […]
Metro & Crime

Osun bids Fasanmi farewell, hands over body to Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State government yesterday handed the body of the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, to the Ekiti State government, for his interment at Iye-Ekiti. The short farewell ceremony took place at Ita Awure, border of the two states. This was done to avoid breaching the COVID-19 social distancing protocol at the venue of the internment. […]
Metro & Crime

Emir of Lafiagi to Kwara Govt: Relocate my people from flood areas

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Saadu Kawu Haliru, in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, has urged the state government to relocate his people from flood prone areas following NiMET’s warning of impending floodings in certain states of Nigeria, including Kwara, occasioned by downpours. The Emir made the appeal on Tuesday while receiving the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: