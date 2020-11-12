Internet fraud: LAUTECH final year student bags 12 months jail

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday sentenced a final year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Lawal Olakunle, to 12 months imprisonment for internet fraud otherwise known as ‘yahoo yahoo’.

The convict pleaded guilty to internet fraud and unlawful possession of N282,068.80 preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The prosecutor, Mr. Sulaeman Bashir, told the court that the convict was arrested at the ‘Club Secret,’ Osogbo, on October 14, 2019, upon intelligent report. He said the crime contravened the provisions of Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering Act, 2011.

The prosecution told the court that the statement of account of the convict obtained from the United Bank of Africa (UBA) revealed that he had benefited USD800 (about N282,068.80) from Garl Li of California, the United States of America (USA). The EFCC tendered the iPhone 8plus, the money, statement of account and confessional statement of the convict, which the court admitted as exhibits. Counsel to the convict, Adebayo Adedapo, told the court that his client filed plea bargain, having realised his mistakes. He thereby urged the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing Olakunle, noting that he should have graduated from LAUTECH and go for service if not for the outbreak of coronavirus.

Adedapo said his client was a first time offender and would not go back into crime if forgiven. Justice Ayoola thereby sentenced Olakunle to 12 months imprisonment from November 26, 2019. The judge ordered that the iPhone should be auctioned and the proceed be paid alongside N282,100 to the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government.

