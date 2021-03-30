Internet fraud: Yahoo Boy jailed one year, gets N3m option of fine

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, Tuesday convicted and sentenced an internet fraudster, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boy Sodiq Adewale’, to a year’s imprisonment.

The convict was jailed for being in possession of forged documents, which he used to defraud his victims to the tune of $87,300.

Adewale was re-arraigned before the court on one-count amended charge of the offence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While arraigning the convict, the prosecutor, Mr. Fadekemi Giwa, told the court that the convict, who was previously arraigned before the court had approached the commission for a plea bargain agreement.

She told the court that, following the convict’s decision, the charge against him was amended and a plea bargain agreement was signed by the convict, his counsel and herself, the prosecutor.

Justice Dada thereafter ordered that the amended charge be read to the convict for his plea to be taken. And upon the reading of the charge, the convict pleaded guilty.

