Internet fraudster bags nine months imprisonment in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) has secured the conviction of a 19-year-old Chemistry Student of the University of Ilorin, Ajayi Joshua Oluwatobi, for defrauding three students seeking accommodation.

The charge against him stated: “That you, Ajayi Joshua Oluwatobiloba, in the month of November 2019, in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did cheat by deceiving one Anjorin Oluwabukolami Eniola, a University of Ilorin student when you fraudulently induced her to pay N45,000 into the GTbank account of one Hassan Adefemi Daniel for hostel accommodation, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 322 of the same Law.”

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court in Ilorin on Tuesday convicted and sentenced the defendant to nine months imprisonment.

Justice Oyinloye also ordered Oluwatobi to pay the sum of N105, 000 fine so as to serve as deterrent to others.

He said: “The defendant was brought before this honourable court on a three count charge, the charges were read to him and he pleaded guilty, this court accepted the evidence of the prosecution, the one way testimony of the sole prosecution witness, the unchallenged and uncontradicted testimonies.

“This honourable court is of the view that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, the court hereby finds you, Ajayi Joshua Oluwatobi guilty of Count 1, 2 and 3. You are hereby convicted for the offence.”

In his allocutos, J.A.O Ayinde urged the Presiding Judge to temper justice with mercy and give his client an option of fine rather than custodial sentence.

Responding, Prosecution Counsel, Andrew Akoja said: “My Lord, the issue of sentencing is within the discretion of the Court, I want the Court to use its discretion in sentencing the convict.”

Like this: Like Loading...