Internet fraudster gets N200,000 fine

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced an fraudster, Pelumi Glory, to six months’ imprisonment for engaging in internet fraud. The trial judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, however, gave the convict an option of N200,000 fine in lieu of imprisonment. Pelumi was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of cheating and possession of fraudulent documents. Upon arraignment, he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) prosecutor, Nnameka Omewa, told the court that the commission sometime in January received an intelligence report about activities of internet fraudsters, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’.

The EFCC lawyer said that based on the report, operatives of the commission carried out surveillance at Zira Hotel, Lekki and some suspects, including the defendant, were arrested. Omewa said the defendant was brought to the office and cautioned and that he volunteered his statement.

The prosecutor listed items found on him at the point of arrest to include a silver coloured Dell laptop, a gold coloured Samsung S10 phone and a silver coloured Toyota Camry car with registration GWA 78 BL. He said: “The defendant, in his confessional statement, confessed to engaging in internet fraud and that items recovered from him were proceeds of the crime.”

The defence counsel, Olayinka Lamina, did not object to tendering of the items recovered from the defendant as exhibits. Lamina, in his allocutus, pleaded with the court to sentence the defendant to a community service or an option of fine. The counsel said the defendant had become remorseful and vowed not to return to crime. He added: “The defendant is a first time offender and has learnt his lesson. As I speak, his father is in hospital for shock treatment. “I plead with the court to temper justice with mercy and give the defendant a second chance.”

