Internet growth exposing teenagers to toxic materials –Chidimma Agho

Philanthropist and pharmacist, Chidinma Odu-Obi Agho, is one with passion to see to the total wellbeing of the person, next door. Odu-Obi Agho revealed the reason her charity organisation, ‘Pharmhealth’ is channeling its resources towards promoting the well-being of residents. Although based in London, the pharmacist believes the organisation will be of great benefit to Nigeria and Africa. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she also speaks about children’s health and how technology is affecting the lives of teenagers

As a mother and someone witnessing what is happening in the world among young people, what will you say about modern parenting?

As a modern day mum and mum of three children, modern day parenting can be expensive and time consuming. Many parents joggle between two jobs to provide for their children and meet up with their needs.

Owning to this fact- hustling, will you say that there is moral decadence among teenagers in this present time?

No! Teenagers are now exposed to more toxic materials either from the internet or other sources which affects their morals.

What do you think of the impact of technology on the well being and moral growth of children and teenagers?

Technology enables children to access educational materials online to help with their development and growth.

How would you compare today’s parenting with that of decades ago?

In today’s parenting, both parents spend less time with their children, and most time spent at work.

Comparing the new ways of parenting to the old traditional way of parenting, whereby women are seen as housewives and will stay at home to nurture their children.

How good is regular exercise, workout to health?

Exercise can improve your muscle strength, self esteem, mood, and energy as well as reducing stress levels. In general, exercise is good for your physical and mental state.

You recently founded an organisation on health. What is it all about?

I am the founder of a health organisation called PHARMHEALTH. This is a charitable organisation. Our aim is to promote the well-being of residents, by making them aware of the dangers of undiagnosed diabetes, hypertension, malaria, cholesterol and other minor ailments.

As you will know, hypertension is a silent killer, if left untreated. Likewise diabetes, it can lead to loss of vision, kidney failure and nerve damage.

The number of young people and adults who are sadly unaware of the problems these diseases carry are many and little is made of them, as unfortunately home grown diseases make the news more. So, I and my team set up the health organisation to help people look out for their health.

How do you intend to spread the plan of your health NGO?

To spread the awareness, we will be embarking on a lot of sensitization exercise on creating awareness on health related issues and how to tackle them medically.

What would you say inspired this foundation?

My passion towards creating the foundation has a lot to do with the kind of illnesses I have come across. This field of profession has given me the opportunity to come into contact with people with different health conditions but they are not aware of it, due to lack of screening, but this organisation will help bring awareness and educate people who are less privileged.

On some of your social media handles, you spoke about children health. What role should parents continue to play?

The need for parents to take utmost importance to their child’s well-being cannot be over emphasised.

Every parent, irrespective of their field of study must take the health of their children seriously, so as to curb effect of nursing a higher ailment if not quickly noticed on time.

