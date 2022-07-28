Business

Internet: Nigeria loses 568 service providers in 4 months

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

A number of licensed Internet Service Providers in Nigeria are no more doing business as they have been rendered inactive. A bulk of the 756 operating in Nigeria have been partially forced out of business while some are totally not rendering services. This was revealed by the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, who informed that a total of 756 companies had been licensed as ISPs in Nigeria as of March 2022. Danbatta, who said only 188 of them are currently active, noted that several issues including inadequate spectrum, the high price of bandwidth, high cost of Right of Way, and lack of good corporate governance practice in some of the companies have contributed in some of the licensed operators becoming inactive. While noting that efforts are being put in place by the regulator to address the issues, Danbatta said: “As a result of these challenges, deliberate policies and regulations are being looked at in the Commission in ensuring that ISPs and other smaller players in the industry thrive.

“Some of the measures the Commission has embarked upon to continue to promote fair play and orderly develop ment of the Nigerian communications ecosystem as well as boost competitiveness of the industry include providing the required regulatory frameworks and interventions in terms of policies, guidelines, and determinations, among others, that will encourage fair play in the telecommunications industry.”

A report by NCC indicates that Internet Service Providers in Nigeria provided just four employment opportunities in 2021. According the industry report, the telecoms sub-sector contributed a meagre of just 0.2 per cent to the workforce over what it recorded in the previous year. As at December 2021, the number of staff of ISP operators increased to 3,274 from 3,270 recorded in 2020.

This indicates an increase of 0.12 per cent in the work force. Out of the total 3,174 workers, 2,515 were males, while 723 were female staff. A further breakdown revealed that 3,238 of the staff were Nigerians, while expatriates were just 36 in number. With the small number of employment, In the statistics made available by NCC, the total Connected Internet Subscriptions from ISPs in 2021 increased to 316,592 from 305,255 subscriptions recorded in December 2020, indicating a four per cent increase in the total active subscriptions. According to the data, Spectranet Nigeria Ltd had the highest figure with 250,787, which accounted for the 79 per cent of the subscription, followed by Tizeti and IPNX Ltd with 16,621 and 16,491 respectively.

The Commission stated that the total active Internet subscriptions from ISPs in 2021 stood at 179,668 up from 173,290 subscriptions recorded in December 2020, indicat-ing a four per cent increase in the total active subscriptions. Again, Spectranet Nigeria Ltd had the highest figure with 113,410, which accounted for the 63 per cent of total subscription, followed by Tizeti and iPNX Ltd with 16,621 and 11,739 respectively. Also, the Point of Presence (PoPs) increased to 1,843 as at December, 2021, from 1,409 PoPs recorded in December, 2020. Spectranet still had the highest number of PoPs with 629, indicating 34 per cent of the PoPs. For Fiber, the data indicated that Fiber to Home subscriptions recorded 18,590 subscribers in December 2021 from 14,706 in December 2020. IPNX Ltd accounted for 15,689, which represents 86 per cent of the subscriptions in this category.

NCC reported that South West region had the highest number of Internet users in December 2021 with 442,252 users, indicating 80 per cent of the total subscriptions, while other five regions had a combined total of 110,415 users with 20 per cent as total subscriptions. Out of the 79 ISPs that made submissions in this category, 50 are based in Lagos representing 63 per cent, 12 are in Abuja, representing 15 percent, Ibadan has six representing eight per cent, while the remaining 11, which represents 14 per cent are in other location of the country. In December 2021, the number of users per Fixed Wired Internet subscription increased to 22,725 from 17,730 subscriptions recorded in 2020, indicating a percentage increase of 28 per cent. Tizeti Networks Ltd recorded the highest figure with 16,621,which accounted for 73 per cent of wired Internet subscriptions in 2021. The total number of terrestrial subscriptions increased substantially from 162,122 as at December, 2020 to 164,774 in December 2021. In this category, Tizeti, with the highest number — 152,386, accounted for 92 per cent of the subscriptions. Odua Telecoms Ltd recorded the least figure with just four subscriptions. The submission of 152,386 subscriptions made by Tizeti in December, 2021, accounted for the huge increase recorded in the total terrestrial subscriptions. There was an increase of 1.8 per cent in the average number of users per fixed Internet subscriptions (Broadband) between 2019 and 2020. This can be seen in the increase from 250,053 in 2020 to 254,462 in 2021. Spectranet had the largest subscription in this category too with 250,787, indicating 99 per cent of the total subscriptions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Yuletide: IPMAN assures Nigerians of adequate fuel supply

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) will supply fuel adequately before and during the yuletide, its National President, Chief Chinedu Okoronkwo, has said. He said his group boasts of 50,000 members, and, as a result, would provide seamless distribution of petroleum products in the country. In an interview with New Telegraph, he said […]
Business

Stanbic IBTC opens Infrastructure Fund series II offer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has announced that the N15 billion Series II Offer, under its Infrastructure N100 billion Shelf Programme, is now open and scheduled to close on Friday, June 10, 2022. According to a press release, the Fund is designed to bridge the gap between the […]
Business

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, resigns

Posted on Author Reporter

  Samson Akintaro The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has resigned. Dorsey, 45, who is also the CEO of Square Inc., a payments startup, is thought to have recently developed an interest in cryptocurrencies. Announcing his resignation via his Twitter handle, Dorsey shared a message he sent to the Twitter team. “After almost […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica