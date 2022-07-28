Internet: Nigeria loses 568 service providers in 4 months

A number of licensed Internet Service Providers in Nigeria are no more doing business as they have been rendered inactive. A bulk of the 756 operating in Nigeria have been partially forced out of business while some are totally not rendering services. This was revealed by the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, who informed that a total of 756 companies had been licensed as ISPs in Nigeria as of March 2022. Danbatta, who said only 188 of them are currently active, noted that several issues including inadequate spectrum, the high price of bandwidth, high cost of Right of Way, and lack of good corporate governance practice in some of the companies have contributed in some of the licensed operators becoming inactive. While noting that efforts are being put in place by the regulator to address the issues, Danbatta said: “As a result of these challenges, deliberate policies and regulations are being looked at in the Commission in ensuring that ISPs and other smaller players in the industry thrive.

“Some of the measures the Commission has embarked upon to continue to promote fair play and orderly develop ment of the Nigerian communications ecosystem as well as boost competitiveness of the industry include providing the required regulatory frameworks and interventions in terms of policies, guidelines, and determinations, among others, that will encourage fair play in the telecommunications industry.”

A report by NCC indicates that Internet Service Providers in Nigeria provided just four employment opportunities in 2021. According the industry report, the telecoms sub-sector contributed a meagre of just 0.2 per cent to the workforce over what it recorded in the previous year. As at December 2021, the number of staff of ISP operators increased to 3,274 from 3,270 recorded in 2020.

This indicates an increase of 0.12 per cent in the work force. Out of the total 3,174 workers, 2,515 were males, while 723 were female staff. A further breakdown revealed that 3,238 of the staff were Nigerians, while expatriates were just 36 in number. With the small number of employment, In the statistics made available by NCC, the total Connected Internet Subscriptions from ISPs in 2021 increased to 316,592 from 305,255 subscriptions recorded in December 2020, indicating a four per cent increase in the total active subscriptions. According to the data, Spectranet Nigeria Ltd had the highest figure with 250,787, which accounted for the 79 per cent of the subscription, followed by Tizeti and IPNX Ltd with 16,621 and 16,491 respectively.

The Commission stated that the total active Internet subscriptions from ISPs in 2021 stood at 179,668 up from 173,290 subscriptions recorded in December 2020, indicat-ing a four per cent increase in the total active subscriptions. Again, Spectranet Nigeria Ltd had the highest figure with 113,410, which accounted for the 63 per cent of total subscription, followed by Tizeti and iPNX Ltd with 16,621 and 11,739 respectively. Also, the Point of Presence (PoPs) increased to 1,843 as at December, 2021, from 1,409 PoPs recorded in December, 2020. Spectranet still had the highest number of PoPs with 629, indicating 34 per cent of the PoPs. For Fiber, the data indicated that Fiber to Home subscriptions recorded 18,590 subscribers in December 2021 from 14,706 in December 2020. IPNX Ltd accounted for 15,689, which represents 86 per cent of the subscriptions in this category.

NCC reported that South West region had the highest number of Internet users in December 2021 with 442,252 users, indicating 80 per cent of the total subscriptions, while other five regions had a combined total of 110,415 users with 20 per cent as total subscriptions. Out of the 79 ISPs that made submissions in this category, 50 are based in Lagos representing 63 per cent, 12 are in Abuja, representing 15 percent, Ibadan has six representing eight per cent, while the remaining 11, which represents 14 per cent are in other location of the country. In December 2021, the number of users per Fixed Wired Internet subscription increased to 22,725 from 17,730 subscriptions recorded in 2020, indicating a percentage increase of 28 per cent. Tizeti Networks Ltd recorded the highest figure with 16,621,which accounted for 73 per cent of wired Internet subscriptions in 2021. The total number of terrestrial subscriptions increased substantially from 162,122 as at December, 2020 to 164,774 in December 2021. In this category, Tizeti, with the highest number — 152,386, accounted for 92 per cent of the subscriptions. Odua Telecoms Ltd recorded the least figure with just four subscriptions. The submission of 152,386 subscriptions made by Tizeti in December, 2021, accounted for the huge increase recorded in the total terrestrial subscriptions. There was an increase of 1.8 per cent in the average number of users per fixed Internet subscriptions (Broadband) between 2019 and 2020. This can be seen in the increase from 250,053 in 2020 to 254,462 in 2021. Spectranet had the largest subscription in this category too with 250,787, indicating 99 per cent of the total subscriptions.

