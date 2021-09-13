Law

Internet scam: Lebanese forfeits N100m, SUV, other valuables to FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered that the sum of N100 million, a luxury Mercedes Benz GLE43 SUV with Chassis Number: HJGEDGEBXHA063213, two iPhones and a HP Desktop computer, belonging to a Lebanese, Hamza Koudeih, be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

 

The order was sequel to the court’s sanctioning of a plea bargain arrangement between the Lebanese and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

The anti-graft agency had sometimes in November 2019 arraigned Koudeih alongside a Nigerian, Kayode Philip, alias Voice of the King, on a 25-count charge of alleged laundering of the sums of $7.06 million, £1 million and €80,000 before Justice Sule Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

 

In the charge, Philip and Koudeih were alleged to have knowingly engaged in computer phishing and spamming which resulted in acquiring sensitive information” from various emails.

 

The duo were accused of illegally attempting to retain the sums of $6 million and £1 million in the Bank of China. EFCC alleged that they were found in possession of electronic spamming tools such as MailListFetcher.exe;Tunnelier. exe; spamassassin.exe; Fast Email Extractor.exe; and AtomicMailSender.exe.

 

Philip was also alleged to have illegally take custody of various credit cards issued by JP Morgan Chase; Chase Bank of the United States of America; American Express; and Wells Fargo.

 

He was also said to have illegally procured Dakota Entertainment Limited and Influx Computer and Hardware Limited, for N11 million and N19.25 million respectively.

 

Philip was also alleged to have unlawfully retained the sum of N30.3 million in two bank accounts belonging to Influx Computer and Hardware Limited and DAKOTA Entertainment Limited.

 

The EFCC said the funds were proceeds of unlawful activities. The alleged offences were said to have contravened the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2015; as well as Section 27(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015.

 

However, after securing his bail, Koudeih tried unsuccessfully to obtain leave of the court to return to his country to see his psychiatrist.

 

He then approached the EFCC and indicated his intention to change his plea.

 

The Lebanese consequently struck a deal with the antigraft agency to own up to the offence of phishing in exchange for a less severe sentence. Presenting the terms of the plea bargain arrangement before Justice Ringim, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, said it was pursuant to Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

 

He added that as part of the deal, Koudeih entered into a bond with the EFCC “to be of good behaviour and never to be involved in any form of economic and financial crimes both within and outside the shores of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

 

Upholding the plea bargain terms, Justice Ringim held: “I have listened to the submission of the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, on the plea bargain agreement between the 2nd defendant and the commission. The same agreement is hereby entered as judgement of this court.

 

“The sum of N100 million, a white coloured Mercedes Benz GLE43 and HP Laptop are hereby forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This is judgement of this court”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Court remands man for defrauding business partner of N12.5m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos at the weekend remanded in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a middleaged man, Oladipo Sobowale, who allegedly defrauded his business partner of N12.5 million.   EFCC has charged Sobowale with obtaining money by false pretence but pleaded not guilty. Justice Mojisola Dada, howeve, adjourned the […]
Law

‘My quest to serve humanity pushed me to study law’

Posted on Author JOHN CHIKEZIE

Ayomide Olanrewaju hailed from Ilesha West Local Government Area of Osun State. Olanrewaju, who obtained his LL.B from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, was called to Bar in 2018. He told JOHN CHIKEZIE how his journey into the law profession began     Background   My name is Ayomide Olanrewaju. I am a legal practitioner and […]
Law

Police dock man for stealing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A 28-year-old man, Sunday Yaya, was at the weekend arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo for allegedly stealing items worth N8million, property of National Blood Transfusion Service. The defendant, who lived at ABC compound, Mawuko in Abeokuta, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.   Prosecutor Balogun Lawrence told the court […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica