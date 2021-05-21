Internet: Subscribers spend N178.6bn on data in 3 months

Despite the harsh economic environment, telecommunication subscribers defied everything to spend a whopping N178.6 billion on data for Internet access. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that two leading telecommunications operators in the country, MTN and Airtel, benefitted from the subscriptions within a three-month period. Their financial records revealed that the two operators recorded a significant increase in data revenue despite the ban on new SIM registration within the period from January to March.

Subscribers’ addiction to the Internet has become phenomena lately as individuals and corporate bodies have practically digitised their operations by progressing from mere voice calls to data usage. The number of Internet subscribers for both MTN and Airtel as of March-end stood at 61.5 million and 37.7 million respectively, according to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This showed that the two operators accounted for 99.2 million out of the total 144.5 million Internet subscriptions in the country as of March this year.

Specifically, MTN Nigeria generated N105.7 billion from data subscriptions within the three-month, which reflected a 42.6 per cent growth in its data revenue year-on-year. MTN’s data revenue for the same period in 2020 stood at N74.1 billion.

“Impacted by the reduction in the overall subscriber base in Q1, active data subscribers declined marginally by 71,000. However, we recorded an 86.7 per cent increase in data traffic and a 48.5 per cent increase in usage (MB per user) from the existing base.

The improvement in data services was supported by the completion of our acquisition and activation of an additional 800MHz spectrum, enabling us to further increase traffic by 10 per cent and enhance throughput by 79 per cent,” MTN stated in its financial report. According to the operators, while the government’s policy on new SIM led to a decrease in the number of subscribers, it did not affect data revenue because of an increase in data usage by existing subscribers. The telcos noted that the increase in data revenue was also buoyed by its increasing investments in 4G.

According to MTN, its 4G network now covers 61.8 per cent of the Nigerian population, up from 60.1 per cent in December 2020. “We added approximately 1.2 million new smartphones to the network, bringing smartphone penetration to 47.5 per cent of our base, up from 45.9 per cent in 2020,” the company disclosed. Airtel Nigeria also in the same period recorded a 26.5 per cent year-on-year growth in data revenue as it generated N72.9 billion ($152 million) for the quarter ended March 2021.

The telco’s data revenue for the same period last year was N57.6 billion ($120 million), according to the financial record released by the company’s parent body, Airtel Africa. Airtel in the financial report also declared that “data revenue continues to be the key driver of Nigeria revenue growth, with constant currency revenue growth of 36.2 per cent. This was driven by 5.6 per cent growth in the number of data customers, and 15.3 per cent growth in data Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).”

According to the telco, the data ARPU increase was boosted by the increase in data usage per customer. The operator disclosed internet usage per month on the network increased from 1.9GB per month last year to 3.2GB per month in March this year. This showed a 68 per cent increase in data consumption by Nigerian subscribers. Highlighting efforts that led to the increase in data usage, Airtel said: “We continue to focus on increasing smartphone ownership and increasing data usage at scale, largely via smartphone offerings through OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) device partnerships, and through expanding our network of smartphone device selling outlets. Our improved 4G network contributed to an increase in smartphone penetration, in data customers and in up-take of large data volumes, resulting in greater data consumption per customer.”

Meanwhile, industry analysts said that that rapid increase in data usage as opposed to voice calls may not also be unconnected with the proliferation of Over the Top Services (OTTs) such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Wechat, IMO, among others, through which subscribers can also make voice and video calls using their data subscriptions. Before now, the telcos had complaint bitterly about the operations of the OTTs in Nigeria, saying that they are eating deep into their voice revenue. However, the telecoms regulator, NCC, had countered them noting that the OTTs are driving data revenue growth for the operators since a subscriber would have to pay for data before making calls over any of the platforms.

