Internet: Underserved Nigerians, others to be connected by 2025

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, has announced a new collaboration to deliver internet access to 20 million underserved people in N8geria and other parts of Africa by the end of 2025, with Microsoft Corp. Working together through Microsoft’s Airband initiative, the new collaboration will initially target regions that include but are not limited to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia. Additionally, the partnership will allow for increased proliferation of high-speed connectivity to the farthest parts of Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. Working together, the companies will empower individuals and businesses in some of the United Nations’ least developed countries to help bridge the digital divide and assist in transitioning more African countries into the digital economy.

“Access to high-speed connectivity is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. With a fibre backbone of over 100,000 km across the continent, Liquid is uniquely positioned to bring high-speed connectivity to the remotest of communities. Our vision is to create a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind, and this is just one more investment from us to realise the vision,” said Nic Rudnick, Group Deputy Chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies. The effort will be discussed during a panel discussion at the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5).

A report by Statista had indicated that as of 2022, Nigeria had nearly 84 million internet users. This figure is projected to grow to 117 million internet users in 2027. Moreover, internet penetration amounted to over 38 percent of the population in 2022 and is set to reach 48 per cent in 2027. Nigeria’s average fixed broadband internet speed is so slow the country ranked 151st amongst 182 countries in the latest Speedtest Global Index published by U.S.-based internet speed analysis firm Ookla. Nigeria came far behind Congo, Mali, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Burkina Faso that are relatively smaller, economically. It recorded 20.97 megabits per second download speed, while the world’s fastest, Singapore, scored 298 mbps.

