News

INTERPOL arrests over 70 suspected fraudsters linked to Black Axe Cult in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Over 70 suspected cyber fraudsters have been apprehended by personel of the International Criminal Police Organisation. The arrest followed a coordinated operation, which the INTERPOL insisted confirms the global footprint of Nigeria’s Black Axe and similar organized crime groups.

In its latest statement regarding the recent crackdown on West African financial crime rings, the INTER POL said in the codenamed Operation Jackal, the joint law enforcement effort mobilised 14 countries across four continents in a targeted strike against Black Axe and related West-African criminal organisations. According to the communique, Operation Jackal marks the first time INTERPOL has coordinated a global operation specifically against Black Axe, which is rapidly becoming a major security threat worldwide. Black Axe and similar groups are responsible for the majority of the world’s cyber-enabled financial fraud as well as many other serious crimes, according to evidence analyzed by INTERPOL’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC) and national law enforcement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

 PDP Crisis: I’ve not resigned, no plan to do so – Ayu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has denied the news making the rounds that he has resigned as National Chairman of the party. Ayu was said to have resigned and handed his resignation letter to former President of the Senate David Mark. But Ayu, in a statement by his Special […]
News

JUSUN urges FG to deduct to Judiciary funds from May FAAC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), yesterday urged the Federal Government to deduct funds meant for state judiciaries from the May 2021 Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). This was part of the resolutions of a meeting of JUSUN National Working Committee (NWC) held in Abuja, after the conciliation meeting with the Minister of Labour […]
News

NLC to FG: Prioritise investment in health, education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised federal and state governments in the country to draw lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and prioritise investments in the health and education sectors to drive economic development. President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, gave the advice yesterday in Abuja, at the award investiture on the President, Medical and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica