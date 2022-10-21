INTERPOL arrests over 70 suspected fraudsters linked to Black Axe Cult in Nigeria

Over 70 suspected cyber fraudsters have been apprehended by personel of the International Criminal Police Organisation. The arrest followed a coordinated operation, which the INTERPOL insisted confirms the global footprint of Nigeria’s Black Axe and similar organized crime groups.

In its latest statement regarding the recent crackdown on West African financial crime rings, the INTER POL said in the codenamed Operation Jackal, the joint law enforcement effort mobilised 14 countries across four continents in a targeted strike against Black Axe and related West-African criminal organisations. According to the communique, Operation Jackal marks the first time INTERPOL has coordinated a global operation specifically against Black Axe, which is rapidly becoming a major security threat worldwide. Black Axe and similar groups are responsible for the majority of the world’s cyber-enabled financial fraud as well as many other serious crimes, according to evidence analyzed by INTERPOL’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC) and national law enforcement.

