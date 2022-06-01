INTERPOL, EFCC arrest three ‘global scammers’ in Lagos, Benin

The Economic and Financial CrimesCommission(EFCC) has arrested three suspected global scammers in an INTERPOLled operation targeting malware cyber fraud across Southeast Asia.

Thetriowasnabbedinastingoperation conducted simultaneously in Ajegunle, Lagos State and Benin City, Edo State. The operation was part of a globaloperationcodenamed“Killer Bee” involving INTERPOL National Central Bureaus (NCBs) and law enforcement in 11 countries across Southeast Asia.

According toanEFCCstatement, the three men, aged between 31 and 38, were arrested in possession of fake documents, including fraudulent invoices and forged official letters. Operation Killer Bee is led by theASEAN CybercrimeOperations Desk, which is funded by the Japan- ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF) 2.0 and supported by the Singapore government. Operational partners included Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The arrests followed the publication of an INTERPOL CyberReport linking a suspected syndicate of Nigerian fraudsters operating from WestAfricatotheuseof amalicious RemoteAccessTrojan(RAT) known as Agent Tesla.

The men are suspected to have used the RAT to reroute financial transactions, stealing confidential online connection details from corporate organisations, including oil and gas companies in South East Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. Oneof thescammers, Hendrix Omorume was charged with three countsof seriousfinancialfraud and has been convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment

